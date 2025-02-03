Alex DeBrincat Scores in OT to Lift Red Wings over Canucks 3-2

Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates scoring a goal in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings continued their winning streak, edging out the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Sunday night, thanks to Alex DeBrincat’s game-winning goal. The Red Wings now extend their winning streak to six games and improved to a 14-3-1 record under head coach Todd McLellan.

Key Moments

DeBrincat delivered the decisive goal 4:18 into the overtime period, marking his second of the night and securing the win for Detroit. Earlier in regulation, Ben Chiarot gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead in the second period, unleashing a powerful slapshot from the blue line that sailed past Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.

The Canucks forced overtime midway through the third period when Filip Chytil, newly acquired by Vancouver, scored his first goal with his new team. Pius Suter also contributed to Vancouver’s offense, opening the scoring in the first period with his 14th goal of the season.

Star Player

Alex DeBrincat stood our for the Red Wings scoring twice, including the overtime winner helping Detroit maintain its momentum in the playoff race.

Goalie Duel

Detroit’s goalie, Alex Lyon, was solid throughout the game, stopping 25 shots and denying several opportunities for Vancouver’s top line, featuring Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Brock Boeser.

For the Canucks, Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves but couldn’t hold off Red Wings’ offensive in overtime.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Patrick Kane returned to after missing five games due to an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger contributed valuable energy despite not scoring during this matchup. Detroit’s ability to adapt under Todd McLellan has fueled its strong turnaround since late December.

Canucks: With a reshuffled roster featuring new additions and departures, Vancouver showed flashes of potential but struggled to capitalize on offensive opportunities. Familiar combinations, like the Pettersson-Boeser-DeBrusk trio, came close but couldn't solve Alex Lyon.

What’s Next

The Red Wings will wrap up their four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, aiming to extend their hot streak. Meanwhile, the Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche to conclude their two-game homestand, hoping to bounce back from this narrow defeat.

Detroit fans take note—this team is firing on all cylinders. With standout players like Alex DeBrincat and crucial contributions from the entire roster, the Red Wings are proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the NHL this season.