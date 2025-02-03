Detroit Tigers Star Riley Greene Inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame

Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers singles to drive in Parker Meadows against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 9, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Whitecaps Community Foundation inducted Detroit Tigers legend Riley Greene into its Whitecaps Hall of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 30, during the organization’s annual winter banquet at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. In 2024, left-fielder Greene had the highest OPS+ (133) for any Tigers player since Justin Upton (137) and J.D. Martinez (165).

Tigers Vice President and Assistant General Manager Ryan Garko attended the event. News 8 WOOD-TV caught up with Garko before the banquet to ask him about his thoughts on the Tigers’ prospects for the 2025 season.

“We’re excited about the whole group,” Garko said. “The great thing about the system right now, I feel like at each level, we have some really exciting players and spring training’s going to be very competitive.”

Garko added that he believes the Tigers are ready to “play hard” beginning on day one. “I think all of us got that taste of playoff baseball, and I can just tell you the players understand now how competitive things are,” he said. “And it’s OK to talk about things like the postseason and the World Series again if you’re a Detroit Tiger.”

Kirk Gibson, a broadcast commentator for the Tigers, also hosted a fireside chat for attendees. Gibson shared his thoughts about the Tigers’ hunger for competition this year.

“A lot of them came through (the West Michigan Whitecaps),” Gibson said. “And you’re going to have a bundle of them this year. You’re going to have some great talent that’s going to come through here and replenish that Tigers system. And when the Tigers do turn it around and win a World Series, you’re going to remember many of them because they play with more of a style.”

Funds raised during the winter banquet benefit the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids’ Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball League and other Whitecaps Community Foundation programs.