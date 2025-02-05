Pistons Launch Retail Capsule to Mark Malcolm X’s 100th Birthday

Portrait of human rights activist Malcolm X reading stories about himself in a pile of newspapers, circa 1963.

The Detroit Pistons have announced a new retail capsule initiative that honors Malcolm X’s life and connection to Detroit during his 100th birthday year.

The capsule will launch on Friday, Feb. 7, during the Pistons HBCU/NPHC Night, online at Pistons313Shop.com, and at the Pistons Team Store at Little Caesars Arena. The “I’m From Detroit” collection, designed by Detroit artist Wesley Taylor in collaboration with the Malcolm X estate and X Legacy, features two hoodies, two T-shirts produced by DETail Threads, and two hats created by Mitchell & Ness.

In connection with this collaboration, the Pistons will support funding for the Wayne State University Malcolm X Leadership Award. This award is issued annually to students to recognize and highlight their work with civic engagement, social activism, community empowerment, and research or work with civil rights and human rights.

Malcolm X, who was known as “Detroit Red” due to his red hair, was a prominent figure during the Civil Rights Movement. After his release from jail in 1952, Malcolm X came to Detroit to live with his brother in Inkster. He then became involved in the Nation of Islam, which was growing its presence in Detroit at the time.

During his time in Detroit, Malcolm X became a prominent national spokesperson for Black rights and a fierce voice of opposition against systemic racism encountered by African Americans in the United States.

The inspiration for the “I’m From Detroit” collection comes from Malcolm X’s last recorded speech delivered on Feb. 14, 1965, in Detroit Ford’s auditorium: “I’m from Detroit. I used to live out here in Inkster,” he said.

“The narrative of his time in Michigan was pivotal to his journey, yet it remains lesser known. As we have done with previous collaborations such as Motown and J. Dilla, the Pistons aim to educate the basketball world and beyond about Malcolm’s connection to Motown,” said Pistons Vice President of Brand & Marketing Strategy Bilal Saeed in an interview with the Michigan Chronicle.

Learn more about the product line on the Detroit Pistons website.