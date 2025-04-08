Red Wings vs Canadiens Odds, Spreads and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 23: Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings look to make it three wins in a row.

Detroit is 36-33-7 and sits sixth in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot, with six games remaining. Detroit faces a tough schedule down the stretch and will need to win out while playing their best hockey of the season.

Montreal is 38-30-9 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens could still climb into the first wild-card spot or potentially fall out of the playoff picture. They've won five straight games, with the defense trending upward. Montreal is beating a mix of strong and weaker opponents and finding ways to win close, one-goal games.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-240)

Canadiens -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

Red Wings +109

Canadiens -123

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 6 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-12 SU in their last 18 games.

Detroit is 12-6 SU in their last 18 games against Montreal.

Detroit is 1-8 SU in their last 9 games on the road.

Montreal is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Montreal's last 6 games against Detroit.

Montreal is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home.

Red Wings v Canadiens Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Petr Mrazek, G - Out

Erik Gustafsson, D - Out

Montreal Canadiens

David Savard, D - Day-to-day

Emil Heineman, LW - Day-to-day

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW - Out

Red Wings vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

The Red Wings battle the Canadiens in this Atlantic Division matchup. Detroit is 5-4-1 in its last ten games and holds a -20 goal differential. Three of their last four games have ended with 2-1 scores, and they've shown they can compete with some of the league's top teams. The Red Wings rank fourth on the power play but sit in the lower tier for both penalty kill and goals against.

In their last game, the Wings beat the Florida Panthers 2-1. Detroit scored twice in the second period, gave up a goal during empty-net time, and held on for the win. The Red Wings were outshot 33-24 and outhit 42-19. They went 1-for-5 on the power play, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

The Canadiens are 5-3-2 in their last ten games and also carry a -20 goal differential. Montreal is playing well on both sides of the puck and making a strong push for the postseason. Their special teams and goals scored rank in the middle of the league, while their goals against remains in the lower tier.

In their last game, Montreal beat the Nashville Predators on the road, 2-1. The Predators led 1-0 after the first period, but the Canadiens responded with two goals in the second. Montreal was outshot 37-17 and went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Canadiens continue to find ways to win, even when heavily outshot, and their penalty kill has remained strong.

Best Bet: Under