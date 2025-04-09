Yankees vs Tigers Odds, Spreads, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 08: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score Spencer Torkelson #20 in front of Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on April 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Looking to avoid a series sweep, the New York Yankees (6–5) will take on the Detroit Tigers (7–4) in the chilly series finale today at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. EST .

The Yankees have struggled offensively in this series, managing just two runs through the first two games. In yesterday's 5–0 loss, New York's bats were limited to just five hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Aaron Judge, who leads the team with six home runs and 18 RBIs, will look to get the offense back on track.

Left-hander Max Fried gets the start for the Yankees. In his last start against Pittsburgh, Fried allowed one earned run over 5.2 innings to earn the win. He holds a 2.61 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings this season.

Detroit, winners of four straight, counters with Jack Flaherty. The right-hander carries a 2.38 ERA and boasts 12 strikeouts over 11.1 innings. Flaherty also tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball in his last start against the Chicago White Sox to similarly secure a win.

Kerry Carpenter, with four home runs and nine RBIs, and Zach McKinstry, boasting a .355 batting average, lead the Tigers' offense. Both hit home runs in the team's outing yesterday against the Yankees.

The Yankees will be without center fielder Cody Bellinger, sidelined with food poisoning. Trent Grisham is expected to start in center field again, with Ben Rice serving as the designated hitter.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+115)

Tigers +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Yankees -148

Tigers +138

Total

Over 7.5 (-105)

Under 7.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone over in seven of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The total has gone under in five of Detroit's last seven games.

The total has gone under in all of the Yankees' last six games when playing on the road against the Tigers.

The total has gone under in all of the Tigers' last six games when playing at home against the Yankees.

The Yankees are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread

The Tigers are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.

Yankees vs Tigers Injury Reports

Yankees

Cody Bellinger, CF — Day-to-day (Illness).

DJ LeMahieu, 3B — 10 Day IL (Calf).

Scott Effross, RP- 15 Day IL (Hamstring).

Tigers

Wenceel Perez, RF — 60 day IL (Back).

Jake Rogers, C — 10 day IL (Oblique).

Gleyber Torres, 2B — 10 day IL (Oblique).

Manuel Margot, LF — 10 day IL (Knee).

Yankees vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees will start as solid favorites in Game 3, when the most dominant part of their rotation returns with Fried ... Meanwhile, the Tigers continue to maintain their status as one of the MLB's most combative teams. They had already performed well in their games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles at the start of the season ... (Lions pitcher Jack) Flaherty was part of the starting staff that helped the Dodgers win the last World Series against the Yankees. His team won both games he started, including the memorable 6-7 victory that made the Dodgers World Series champions on Oct. 30. Flaherty pitched 5.2 innings, allowing only 1 ER and striking out 7 in his last start against the White Sox. Our prediction for Tigers vs Yankees is: Tigers moneyline." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader

"No team is off to a hotter start on offense than the Yankees. New York leads the league in home runs, SLG, and OPS. They are second in runs and RBIs, trailing only the Chicago Cubs, who have played three more games than the Yankees so far this season. Aaron Judge leads the league in runs, home runs, and RBIs. Six different players have hit two or more home runs for the Yanks. Max Fried is a good pitcher who does not give up a lot of runs. With a hot start on offense, the Yankees will win this contest. Take New York on the money line." — James Boutros , StatSalt