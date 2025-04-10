Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 06: Jesper Boqvist #70 of the Florida Panthers battles against Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings for control of the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 06, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings may not seem like a dangerous guest to casual Florida Panthers fans, but the Cats themselves know better, after falling to Motor City in a one-goal game last weekend. They'll get a rematch with the Red Wings tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, while the storyline for both clubs changes on the fly.

The sun has risen again in Sunrise. The Florida Panthers snapped a losing streak via a 3-1 win over visiting Toronto on Tuesday, allowing only 18 opposing SOG with a choking defensive effort in the neutral zone. The NHL's Eastern Conference picture is finally taking shape, as Florida jockeys with three other contenders for the #2 through #5 playoff seeds, and Montreal roars into a Wild Card berth ahead of Detroit and New York.

Now, the Panthers can enjoy a home stand, and try to get comeuppance on Dylan Larkin and those pesky Red Wings. Yet, the Detroit moneyline for tonight's faceoff is a clue that the Red Wings can still rumble.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+130)

Red Wings +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Panthers -197

Red Wings +175

Total

Over 5.5 (-108)

Under 5.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Trends

The Florida Panthers are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone under in five of the Panthers' last six games.

The Detroit Red Wings are 6-12 in their last 18 games.

The total has gone under in four of Detroit's last five games.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Center Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Center Nico Sturm is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Right winger Sam Bennett is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

None

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Picks

The Detroit Red Wings are officially out of the Wild Card chase. Does that mean the Red Wings are off buying new golf bags, or researching the food at the IIHF Worlds in Sweden? Or, is the club still upbeat enough to challenge the Florida Panthers, a home team that just got back on the right skate Tuesday?

Following a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday, it may not be long before Detroit's skaters are ready to dial things down. The Red Wings blew an early lead, forfeiting any chance to make up ground on the Habs with one last head-to-head victory. The Hockey News calls it a "soul crushing loss" for Detroit. Red Wings daily blogger Sam Stockton added, "The Red Wings are left to stare into the precipice of a ninth straight playoff miss after losing what was undeniably the biggest game of the year."