Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays against the Detroit Pistons in a NBA Cup game at Little Caesars Arena on December 03, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This year's Western Conference has produced one of the tightest, most suspenseful NBA playoff seed races on record. Yet, as the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks prepare to tip off a season-capping showdown at 7 p.m. EST tonight, there's something to be said for the East's playoff seed drama, too.

The Pistons and Bucks' home-and-home series may shape part of the Eastern Conference bracket this postseason. Detroit would love to sweep Milwaukee if possible, and vie to avoid the New York Knicks in the opening playoff round. But meanwhile, the Bucks only need one victory in the home-and-home to avoid any tiebreaking scenario, and also carry an active six-game winning streak into tonight's contest. Weeks ago, injury woes were causing pundits of the NBA to write off the Bucks. Now, they might not lose again before the playoffs begin.

Given the Milwaukee win streak, a 5-point spread favoring Detroit can only mean one thing. Las Vegas thinks Detroit will give Motor City's regular season a proper send-off with a spirited performance, while the Bucks pace themselves, trust in the seeding system, and look toward winning their own home capper.

Spread

Pistons -6 (-105)

Bucks +6.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Pistons -225

Bucks +195

Total

Over 228.5 (-110)

Under 229 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

Milwaukee has beaten Detroit in 11 consecutive meetings.

The total has gone over in seven of the last 10 Bucks-Pistons games.

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 contests.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Small forward Tobias Harris is day-to-day with right heel soreness.

Power forward Isaiah Stewart is day-to-day.

Milwaukee Bucks

Small forward Pat Connaughton is day-to-day with a right ankle sprain.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Maybe the Pistons shouldn't worry about facing the Knicks. Thursday night's win was not just impressive for its 57% Pistons field-goal percentage, or because of Detroit's coolness under fire as a team that hasn't clinched a playoff seed since 2019. It was also notable that the Pistons outlasted the Knicks in the second half, scoring 20 more points in the paint than New York's towering lineup, and kicking-out for eight threes.

"We played our style," Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff tells Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, while addressing the Knicks win. "Defensively is where it always starts for us. If we think we're just going to go out there and trade baskets, that's not who we are."