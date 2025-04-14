Stars vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 06: Moritz Seider #53 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on April 06, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars look to bounce back after losing 5-3 at home to the Utah Hockey Club.

Dallas is 50-24-6 and sits second in the Central Division. They have already clinched that spot and will face the Colorado Avalanche in the First Round of the playoffs. However, the Stars have lost five games in a row and need to tighten up their defense before the postseason begins.

The Detroit Red Wings are 37-35-7 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and will look to win their final home game of the season. Detroit is also aiming to shore up its defense.

Spread

Stars -1.5 (+200)

Red Wings +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline

Stars -126

Red Wings +112

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Red Wings Betting Trends

Dallas is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

Dallas is 8-0 SU in their last 8 games against Detroit.

Dallas is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Detroit is 7-13 SU in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit's last 7 games against Dallas.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Stars vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Thomas Harley, D - Day-to-day

Esa Lindell, D - Day-to-day

Mason Marchment, LW - Day-to-day

Tyler Seguin, C - Injured Reserve

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured Reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured Reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Elmer Soderblom, LW - Out

Erik Gustafsson, D - Out

Stars vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

The Stars face off against the Red Wings in this Central vs Atlantic Division matchup. Dallas is 5-3-2 in its last ten games and has the second-best goal differential in the conference at +59. During this skid, the defense has allowed four or more goals in four of those games, including two overtime losses. Dallas ranks fifth in goals against and third in penalty kill efficiency. The defensive rankings are strong; they just need to get back on track.

In the loss to Utah, Dallas blew a one-goal lead twice and gave up goals in every period. The Hockey Club outshot Dallas 34-24 and went 4-for-4 on the power play. Most teams win when they score that much on special teams, and the Stars must tighten up in that area heading into the postseason.

The Red Wings are 5-4-1 in their last ten games with a -25 goal differential. The offense has scored two or fewer goals in three of their last four outings, but Detroit has won three straight at home, all in low-scoring fashion. They rank 24th in scoring overall but fourth on the power play, which could be a key edge against Dallas' recently struggling penalty kill.

In their last game, Detroit beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime on the road. It was a back-and-forth contest, with both teams taking the lead twice. The Red Wings gave up a goal in each period, but they did well in shots, faceoffs, hits, and puck control. Detroit had just one power play opportunity and didn't convert, but they'll look to keep pace with Dallas and make an impact on special teams.

Best Bet: Over