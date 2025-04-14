Tigers vs. Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 13: Kenta Maeda #18 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on April 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 5-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Looking to shake off a disappointing end to their weeklong road trip, the Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) return home to start a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers (9-6) tonight at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Brewers lost three of the last four of their games against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, ending with yesterday's 5-2 loss to the D-Backs. William Contreras's two-run home run in the top of the first was the only offense for Milwaukee, with the team's bullpen giving up four runs in the final three innings.

The Tigers, meanwhile, lost 5–1 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, concluding their own road trip with a defeat. Despite the loss, Detroit has won four of its last six games and leads the AL Central. Spencer Torkleson leads the Tigers' offense with a .309 batting average, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.

Tonight features a lefty-versus-lefty matchup, with Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78 ERA) taking the mound for the Tigers. He'll face the Brewers' Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84 ERA).

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+115)

Brewers +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Tigers -149

Brewers +147

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Milwaukee's last 12 games.

Detroit is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Milwaukee is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Detroit is 7-2 straight-up in their last nine games.

Milwaukee is 8-4 straight-up in their last 12 games.

Tigers vs. Brewers Injury Reports

Tigers

Manuel Margot, LF - 10 Day IL (knee)

Wilmer Flores, SP - Day to Day (shoulder)

Brian Serven, C - Day to Day (oblique)

Ricky Vanasco, RP - Day to Day (hip)

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day to Day (hand)

Brewers

Brandon Woodruff, SP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Aaron Civale, SP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)

Tobias Myers, SP - 15 Day IL (oblique)

Nestor Cortes, SP - 15 Day IL (elbow)

Tigers vs. Brewers Predictions and Picks

"Milwaukee had a tough weekend that is going to bleed into their return home as they are now up against one of the game's best starters. Skubal does well to get hitters to swing and miss, and his toughest out, Chourio, is more than willing to swing at a lot. This should benefit the Tigers' starter and his general experience in comparison to the Brewers lineup should play up here as well .... The Detroit offense hasn't been particularly potent, but they've been steady and have thus far averaged four runs a game on this road trip. That would be enough in this one." — Craig Forde, Stat Salt

"Cy Young winners do not typically fall off immediately, so we are getting a good price here with Skubal after his early struggles. His record is only 1-2 on the year, and his ERA is at 3.78, but his ERA was just 2.39 last season over 31 starts. He will get back to his strong play sooner than later. The Tigers are playing strong baseball, they are getting offensive contributions from Torkelson, Greene, and Carpenter, supplying consistent power that the offense lacked last season .... The Brewers just dropped a series in Arizona, and their offense is too reliant upon the 21-year-old Chourio to carry the way. The Tigers grab a win in the first game of this series." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners