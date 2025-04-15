Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Spread, and Totals

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 14: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at American Family Field on April 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After a poor start to the season, the Detroit Tigers have put together four consecutive series victories. Their second game against the Milwaukee Brewers is a chance to clinch a fifth while the Brewers attempt to snap a three-game skid and draw their record to an even 9-9.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty makes up one-half of what should be an entertaining pitching duel. The former Los Angeles Dodger has put together three nearly flawless performances, earning an incredible ERA of 1.62 with a WHIP of 0.96. He should pitch well against a Brewers team that has been held to two runs or less in four of its last five games.

A barrage of injuries has destroyed Milwaukee's starting rotation, forcing them to call upon some lesser-known names to make big starts. Quinn Priester is one of those names, and his first spot-start went about as well as it could have. He pitched five innings of one-run ball against the Colorado Rockies, working around the trouble the six hits he allowed created. Priester will need to be significantly sharper against a Detroit lineup that has been a consistent, albeit unexceptional, offensive force.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+150)

Brewers +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Tigers (-106)

Brewers (-103)

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-122)

*This data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Tigers are 11-5 ATS this season, one of the best ATS records in the MLB.

The Tigers are 6-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 6-4 when the Tigers play on the road.

The Brewers are 6-11 ATS on the season.

The Brewers are 2-6 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 1-0 when Milwaukee enters the game as a home underdog.

Tigers vs Brewers Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Jake Rogers, C - Out.

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Wenceel Perez, CF - Out.

Manuel Margot, OF - Out.

Milwaukee Brewers

Blake Perkins, OF - Out.

Tigers vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

Travis Pulver of SportyTrader writes, "We don't have a ton of data points to work from, but with two pitchers that have been hard to hit with sub-2.0 ERAs, I'm not expecting the scoreboard to blow up in this game. We should see a relatively low-scoring game. Our Tigers vs. Brewers Pick: Under 7.5."