Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Spread, and Totals
After a poor start to the season, the Detroit Tigers have put together four consecutive series victories. Their second game against the Milwaukee Brewers is a chance to clinch a fifth while the Brewers attempt to snap a three-game skid and draw their record to an even 9-9.
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty makes up one-half of what should be an entertaining pitching duel. The former Los Angeles Dodger has put together three nearly flawless performances, earning an incredible ERA of 1.62 with a WHIP of 0.96. He should pitch well against a Brewers team that has been held to two runs or less in four of its last five games.
A barrage of injuries has destroyed Milwaukee's starting rotation, forcing them to call upon some lesser-known names to make big starts. Quinn Priester is one of those names, and his first spot-start went about as well as it could have. He pitched five innings of one-run ball against the Colorado Rockies, working around the trouble the six hits he allowed created. Priester will need to be significantly sharper against a Detroit lineup that has been a consistent, albeit unexceptional, offensive force.
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+150)
- Brewers +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline
- Tigers (-106)
- Brewers (-103)
Totals
- OVER 7.5 (-115)
- UNDER 8 (-122)
*This data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Tigers are 11-5 ATS this season, one of the best ATS records in the MLB.
- The Tigers are 6-4 ATS when playing on the road.
- The OVER is 6-4 when the Tigers play on the road.
- The Brewers are 6-11 ATS on the season.
- The Brewers are 2-6 ATS when playing at home.
- The OVER is 1-0 when Milwaukee enters the game as a home underdog.
Tigers vs Brewers Injury Reports
Detroit Tigers
- Jake Rogers, C - Out.
- Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.
- Wenceel Perez, CF - Out.
- Manuel Margot, OF - Out.
Milwaukee Brewers
- Blake Perkins, OF - Out.
Tigers vs Brewers Predictions and Picks
Travis Pulver of SportyTrader writes, "We don't have a ton of data points to work from, but with two pitchers that have been hard to hit with sub-2.0 ERAs, I'm not expecting the scoreboard to blow up in this game. We should see a relatively low-scoring game. Our Tigers vs. Brewers Pick: Under 7.5."
The under seems fairly appealing, but it is not the most reliable pick here. Priester did not allow a lot of runs in his first start, but he had to work around plenty of jams against one of the poorer offensive teams in the MLB. The Tigers rank inside the top ten in most major offensive metrics, and they have hit .263 against right-handed pitchers this season. Flaherty should have another good outing against the Brewers, and the bats should function well enough to get the Tigers out to an early lead that Flaherty and the underrated bullpen will not relinquish. The spread is in play, but Detroit's moneyline is the safest pick on the board.