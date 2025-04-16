94.7 WCSX Becomes Flagship Radio Station for University of Michigan Athletics

94.7 WCSX is going Blue.

We’re proud to announce that 94.7 WCSX is the new radio home for University of Michigan Athletics—thanks to a brand-new, multi-year partnership between Beasley Media Group Detroit, Michigan Athletics, and Learfield’s Michigan Sports Properties.

Starting with the 2025 Michigan Football season, 94.7 WCSX will carry the full power of the Maize and Blue across Southeast Michigan. That’s every football, men’s basketball, and men’s hockey game, along with coaches’ shows and exclusive Wolverine content, all broadcast on Detroit’s Classic Rock Station.

“This is a huge moment,” said Kevin Rich, VP of Operations at Beasley Media Group. “Michigan’s fan base is second to none, and 94.7 WCSX is the perfect home for the kind of legacy programming Michigan Athletics delivers. Go Blue!”

Wolverine fans can expect more than just play-by-play. 94.7 WCSX will bring the U of M energy across our airwaves, online, and in-person—through exclusive interviews, digital features, weekly highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage that brings you closer to the games than ever before.

Plus, over on 105.1 The Bounce, select Women’s Basketball games will be featured throughout the regular season and postseason, so the full roster of Michigan greatness gets the spotlight it deserves.

94.7 WCSX and Michigan Athletics—two powerhouse brands with deep roots in the Motor City—now teamed up to deliver one thing: wall-to-wall Wolverine pride.

“We’re honored to bring these two institutions together,” said Patti Taylor, VP and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group Detroit. “94.7 WCSX is Detroit. Michigan is Michigan. This partnership just makes sense.”

Football voices Jon Jansen and Doug Karsch will stay on the mic for the play-by-play, keeping that tradition strong as the Wolverines charge into the new season.

So whether you’re tailgating at the Big House, cruising Woodward, or just tuning in from your backyard—you’ll hear the sound of Michigan Athletics loud and clear on 94.7 WCSX.