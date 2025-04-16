Podcasts

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Detroit’s meeting with Milwaukee at 1:10 p.m. today is technically a rubber match to decide the winner of a three-game series. If it goes like the series has gone so…

Kurt Boyer
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Detroit's meeting with Milwaukee at 1:10 p.m. today is technically a rubber match to decide the winner of a three-game series. If it goes like the series has gone so far, one team or the other won't have a chance by the 7th Inning Stretch. 

Motor City's batting lineup jumped all over Milwaukee's starter Tyler Alexander in the series opener. 2B Gleyber Torres led the Tigers with a big outing from the plate, as Detroit took a 9-0 lead in midgame despite slugging no home runs apart from Kerry Carpenter's solo shot. But there was a sad Tigers clubhouse by Tuesday night, as the Brewers bounced back with a 5-0 win. 

Detroit stands above Milwaukee's .500 record so far. Yet, the sportsbooks aren't going to let go of the Brewers' nice record against American League teams, especially in the friendly arena of American Family Field. 

Spread

  • Tigers +1.5 (-170)
  • Brewers -1.5 (+150) 

Moneyline

  • Tigers +130
  • Brewers -137

Total

  • OVER 8 (-110)
  • UNDER 8 (-105) 

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games.
  • Detroit is 8-3 in the last 11 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last seven road games.
  • Detroit is 1-5 in the last six games against a National League opponent. 
  • Milwaukee is 6-2 in the last eight games at home.
  • Milwaukee is 14-6 in its last 20 games against American League opponents.

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers 

  • Center Fielder Manuel Margot is on the 10-day IL with left knee inflammation
  • Catcher Jake Rogers is on the 10-day IL with left oblique tightness

Milwaukee Brewers

  • Pitcher Brandon Woodruff is in Triple-A on rehab from shoulder surgery. 

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Predictions and Picks 

Milwaukee's marks are keeping the Brewers' moneyline hot this morning, hoping for a score from the pitching matchup of veteran Jose Quintana against young Keider Montero of Detroit. The Brewers' pitching rotation is not ideal this spring, due to injuries, and the angle of a starting hurler versus another starter is not always reliable for Five-Innings picks, let alone full-game wagers now. 

Sports Illustrated's Kyle Morton thinks Montero could surprise in his season debut. "The right-hander did not make the team's Opening Day roster this season despite holding opponents to a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings of work spread across five spring training appearances." It's also good to add a fresh athlete in a series that's going to conclude on very little rest. 

Predict that the blow-outs will end with the rubber match today. While the under-total-runs pick may look tempting, a tight ball game following two straight romps could lead to extra innings and too many runs scored. Instead, recall that there's only ever one good pick when a toss-up game has lopsided odds. Take Detroit for its generous betting line in today's contest.

Detroit TigersMilwaukee Brewers
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 14: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at American Family Field on April 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
MLBDetroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Kenta Maeda #18 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on April 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 5-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MLBTigers vs. Brewers Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 08: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score Spencer Torkelson #20 in front of Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on April 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
MLBYankees vs Tigers Odds, Spreads, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect