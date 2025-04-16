Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Detroit's meeting with Milwaukee at 1:10 p.m. today is technically a rubber match to decide the winner of a three-game series. If it goes like the series has gone so far, one team or the other won't have a chance by the 7th Inning Stretch.

Motor City's batting lineup jumped all over Milwaukee's starter Tyler Alexander in the series opener. 2B Gleyber Torres led the Tigers with a big outing from the plate, as Detroit took a 9-0 lead in midgame despite slugging no home runs apart from Kerry Carpenter's solo shot. But there was a sad Tigers clubhouse by Tuesday night, as the Brewers bounced back with a 5-0 win.

Detroit stands above Milwaukee's .500 record so far. Yet, the sportsbooks aren't going to let go of the Brewers' nice record against American League teams, especially in the friendly arena of American Family Field.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-170)

Brewers -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Tigers +130

Brewers -137

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 8-3 in the last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last seven road games.

Detroit is 1-5 in the last six games against a National League opponent.

Milwaukee is 6-2 in the last eight games at home.

Milwaukee is 14-6 in its last 20 games against American League opponents.

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Center Fielder Manuel Margot is on the 10-day IL with left knee inflammation

Catcher Jake Rogers is on the 10-day IL with left oblique tightness

Milwaukee Brewers

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff is in Triple-A on rehab from shoulder surgery.

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers Predictions and Picks

Milwaukee's marks are keeping the Brewers' moneyline hot this morning, hoping for a score from the pitching matchup of veteran Jose Quintana against young Keider Montero of Detroit. The Brewers' pitching rotation is not ideal this spring, due to injuries, and the angle of a starting hurler versus another starter is not always reliable for Five-Innings picks, let alone full-game wagers now.

Sports Illustrated's Kyle Morton thinks Montero could surprise in his season debut. "The right-hander did not make the team's Opening Day roster this season despite holding opponents to a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings of work spread across five spring training appearances." It's also good to add a fresh athlete in a series that's going to conclude on very little rest.