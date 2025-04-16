Tigers Eyes Critical Trade for Cardinals All-Star

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 27: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes up his position against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 27, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are eyeing a potential trade that could land the team a St. Louis Cardinals All-Star.

Detroit is 9-6 in the season as it enters the week of April 14. The Tigers are poised to become legitimate competition within the American League Central division. However, if they become buyers in the trade market this summer, the third base is the position they are most likely to seek, according to a new analysis from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

“Though the Tigers have persevered thus far with help from Spencer Torkelson re-emerging as a legitimate slugger, injuries have ravaged their lineup,” Miller wrote on Thursday, April 10. “A deadline upgrade at the hot corner is a near-must. … Potential Solutions … Yandy Diaz, Paul DeJong, Luis Urias.”

While these names would make ideal additions to the Tigers' lineup, none match up to Cardinals 10-time Gold Glover, five-time Silver Slugger, and eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.

According to an SI.com report, Arenado is demonstrating an impressive start for the St. Louis Cardinals, slamming .283/.387/.415 on the season after a 2-for-4 performance in a victory over Philadelphia. SI.com writer Colin Keane said, “Adding a guy with the track record and talent level of Arenado would be a massive win for the Tigers. It might be just the move that separates them in the competitive AL Central.”