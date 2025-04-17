Detroit City FC Kicks Off 2025 Season with New Lineup, Stadium Planning

The Detroit City FC is getting the 2025 season off to a rousing start. Catch up on the latest team developments and preview what's to come.

At the end of 2024, the club, which competes in the Division III professional USL Championship, had several roster changes.

Keeper Nate Steinwascher has retired from professional soccer, and Maxi Rodriguez has moved to Rhode Island FC following his contract's expiration. Yazeed Matthews, who played forward, and defender Brett Levis are also gone from Detroit.

Captain Stephen Carroll, defender Devon Amoo-Mensah, forward Ben Morris, midfielder Abdoulaye Diop, defender Michael Bryant, and defender Matt Sheldon have returned following contract extensions. The following are new members of the roster:

Midfielder Jay Chapman

Forward Ates Diouf

Defender Morey Doner

Forward Sebastián Guenzatti

Keeper Carlos Herrera

Midfielder Marcello Polisi

Forward Darren Smith

Defender Shane Wiedt

Midfielder Haruki Yamazaki

Last May, Detroit FC announced it acquired land in Corktown with the goal of building a soccer-specific stadium. The club currently competes at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck after it originally played at Cass Technical High School.

According to an Hour Detroit report, the new open-air stadium at the former site of Southwest Detroit Hospital is anticipated to open for the club's 2027. It will have a real grass field along with space for approximately 14,000 supporters.

The Northern Guard Supporters, an independent Detroit City FC supporter group, hosts its March to the Match approximately one hour before kickoff at most home matches. If you haven't seen the performance, you can catch it when it steps off at New Dodge Lounge. Drumming, chanting, and singing follow as the group makes its way through the streets of Hamtramck before ending at Keyworth.

Here's a look at some upcoming home matches:

USL Championship

April 19: vs. Rhode Island FC, 4 p.m. (Earth Day)

April 26: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 4 p.m. (Arab American Heritage Night)

USL W