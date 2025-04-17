Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 14: Ville Husso #35 of the Detroit Red Wings saves a shot on goal by Mitch Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on December 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The NHL standings are finally moot as Toronto prepares to host Detroit in an "Original Six" season closer tonight at 7 p.m. Toronto can't rise or fall from the second seed in Eastern Conference brackets and must face the Ottawa Senators in an Ontario rivalry series in Round 1. Detroit was knocked out of the Wild Card race as of last Tuesday, making tonight's matchup ceremonial.

What's surprising is Toronto's odds to win its last regular season game, which tower above many of the lines on other Stanley Cup contenders of 2024-25. Other clubs with clinched playoff seeds have been resting healthy players NBA-style, which cost Columbus dearly in the Wild Card race when Carolina played a reserve lineup against Montreal, losing to the Habs easily. Toronto's odds for the season finale look great in comparison, a clue that the Maple Leafs are going to try to win it.

Las Vegas can't decide if tonight's gala will come with many goals or just a few, placing a standard O/U (5.5) totals line on the contest while allowing bets to push the over's payoff odds to a higher risk. Will the Maple Leafs play a loose style of hockey, trying to entertain the fans and stay healthy in open ice? Detroit's swift skaters would be happy to join in, even if Dylan Larkin is prepping for the Worlds.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-205)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+173)

Moneyline

Red Wings +129

Maple Leafs -140

Total

OVER 5.5 (-125)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Detroit has won its last three games.

The total has gone OVER in each of Detroit's last three games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Toronto's previous eight games.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs are 5-5-0 in the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Right winger Elmer Soderblom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

Will Mitch Marner get his chance at 100 points in Toronto's regular season? Jim Parsons of The Hockey News is gushing about Mitch's game, along with most of the NHL community this year.

"Mitch Marner's game has changed," raves Parsons. "He's still chasing 100 points (sitting at 99), but how he's getting there stands out. Less cute, more cutthroat. He's become a legitimate puck hound."