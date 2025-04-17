Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 14: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after striking out Rhys Hoskins #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at American Family Field on April 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals will kick off a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. Neither team enters the series on a particularly good note, as the Royals have lost four straight while the Tigers have dropped two in a row. Someone has to get a victory and restore one AL Central team to the win column here.

As a team, the Royals have been the definition of solid and unspectacular, much like Michael Lorenzen, their starter in tonight's game. The veteran right-hander has made three trips to the mound this season, posting a 3.71 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, and a 1-2 record. While those numbers do not indicate any sort of great pitching, Lorenzen has given Kansas City a chance to win in all three of his starts, a streak he will likely be able to maintain against the Tigers.

When compared to Detroit's starter, Lorenzen looks like a Cy Young Award candidate. Reese Olson has had a rough go of things in 2025, allowing 10 runs over his 15 innings of total work. That equates to a 6.00 ERA, a mark that is the tenth-worst in the entire MLB. Mercifully, Olson will have a realistic chance at rebounding against a Royals team that has not scored more than four runs in a game in nearly two weeks.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-165)

Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Royals +133

Tigers -145

Totals

OVER 8 (+100)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have been one of the worst teams in the league ATS, earning a 7-12 record.

The Royals are 4-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 12-7 in Kansas City's games.

The Tigers are 11-7 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 5-1 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 6-1 in games following a Detroit loss.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Dairon Blanco, OF - Out.

Mark Canha, 1B - Out.

Hunter Harvey, RP - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Jake Rogers, C - Out.

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Wenceel Perez, CF - Out.

Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "Michael Lorenzen should have better control on the road here, and he can rest easy knowing the Tigers struggle to win games without putting up big numbers on the scoreboard. If they can play small ball and get Witt Jr. on the base paths, they should give themselves a chance to win in a close, low-scoring game. For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Royals' run line as they should keep this to a one-run game."