Michigan Running Back Benjamin Hall Enters Transfer Portal Among Stiff Competition

Michigan’s redshirt sophomore running back Benjamin Hall is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Hall confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, April 15, by commenting, “Blessed!” With this announcement,…

Michael Vyskocil

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Benjamin Hall #28 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball ahead of Jah-Marien Latham #20 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Michigan's redshirt sophomore running back Benjamin Hall is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Hall confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, April 15, by commenting, "Blessed!" With this announcement, Hall will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 235-pounder participated in eight games last season. He rushed for 72 yards on 29 carries and no touchdowns, in addition to notching three catches for 12 yards. In two seasons at Michigan, Hall rushed for 141 yards on 44 carries (approximately 3.2 yards per carry).

Tuesday's announcement about Hall is expected to be a hit to the Wolverines' depth at running back. The Detroit News reported that Michigan lost two of its top running backs from last season's team. Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combined to rush for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. They added another 118 yards on 24 catches through the air. 

Michigan returns Jordan Marshall (120 yards on 31 carries). He rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries in a 19-13 victory over Alabama during the ReliaQuest Bowl as a true freshman.

The Wolverines have also added former Alabama running back Justice Haynes from the transfer portal.

