New Michigan O-Lineman Brady Norton Turns from Michigan Hater to Team Commit

Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

As a child growing up in Southern California, Brady Norton couldn't stand the University of Michigan's football program.

“I grew up thinking they were the most hated team in the nation,” Norton told MLive on Tuesday, April 15. “Even in the 2023 national championship, I was rooting against Michigan.”

Today, Norton Norton embraces the maize and blue upon transferring from California Polytechnic State University, where he starred on the FCS school's offensive line in 2024. His power-packed performances on the field made him attractive among college football's best stars once he was eligible to participate in the transfer portal in December 2024.

When Norton visited Michigan, he was hooked by the school, the facilities, and the chance to compete at a high level on a national stage. Ohio State came calling, but Norton said Michigan gave him something he couldn't say no to.

Writing for MLive, Aaron McMann said that Michigan's offensive line is young, especially at the tackle position. Evan Link began last season as a redshirt freshman. Sophomore Andrew Sprague is due for more playing time. Norton, as the group's veteran, could be in the rotation as well.

Norton believes he has a lot to take in. After all, moving from competing at the FCS level to the Big Ten is no small feat.