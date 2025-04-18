Detroit City FC Moves on to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup

Close Up On Legs Of Professional Football Player Dribbling With A Ball During International Soccer Championship On National Arena. Athlete Running To Score A Winning Goal In Final Match On Stadium.

Detroit City FC has moved on to the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, thanks to a 3-1 victory over Westchester SC on Wednesday, April 16, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Jeciel Cedeño, Morey Doner, and Darren Smith scored goals for Le Rouge (the team's nickname), which entered the Round of 32 in the club's eighth U.S. Open Cup appearance.

Throughout the competition's 111-year history, only two teams from Detroit have reached the U.S. Open Cup final.

According to statistics from The Detroit News, Holley Carburetor FC hosted the final in 1927 at the University of Detroit Stadium. It lost to Fall River FC from Massachusetts 7-0. Detroit Chrysler FC reached the Open Cup Final in 1941, but Pawtucket FC from Rhode Island defeated Detroit with an aggregate score of 8-5.

During the 2024 season, Detroit City FC made it to Round of 16. It's the farthest the club has ever advanced in the U.S. Open Cup play.