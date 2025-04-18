Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get past Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NBA's Western Conference playoff odds show what a tight race it was in the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones this year. The Eastern Conference, on the other hand? NBA oddsmakers are giving the East's playoff bracket far more lopsided game odds and Series Price markets alike, and the forecast for Saturday's 6 p.m. Game 1 tipoff of New York and Detroit is no exception.

The New York Knicks are strong favorites to take a 1-0 series lead, taking one-to-three odds on the moneyline. The betting trends in our site's preview data below tell a loud story. Detroit wins in New York about as often as the Pistons see Haley's Comet. Following a 44-win regular season and a 4-6 finish, the Pistons aren't considered a spoiler to Spike Lee's favorite team.

Did Detroit's recent head-to-head win change the vibe? You have to like the confidence that was gained in Motor City when the Pistons beat the Knicks 115-106 on April 10. Still, there's an idea that the Pistons haven't felt the Knicks' full wrath just yet.

Spread

Pistons +7 (-110)

Knicks -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons +240

Knicks -280

Total

OVER 220.5 (-105)

UNDER 220.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 3-16 in their last 19 games against New York.

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in the last seven games against New York.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New York's last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last five games against Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Point guard Jaden Ivey is out with a broken fibula.

New York Knicks

Center Ariel Hukporti is out with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

Robbie Bettleton of Film Don't Lie has some stats that make things look brighter for Detroit. In fact, the blogger quotes a Knicks source from the New York Times instead of letting readers take his word for it.

New York, the blog points out, went 0-10 against the NBA's best three teams in 2024-25. The Knicks were 9-20 against teams with top-10 defenses, in addition to struggling to get over the .500 mark against winning teams. "Guess what?" Bettleton beams. "The Pistons have a winning record and finished with a top-10 defense."