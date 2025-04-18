Royals vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Kansas City Royals look to bounce back after losing Game One of this four-game series to the Detroit Tigers, 6-1. The Royals are 8-12 and sit third in the…
The Royals are 8-12 and sit third in the AL Central Division. This will be Game Eight of a ten-game road trip for Kansas City, and so far they've gone 1-6. They've lost four games in a row, with the offense scoring three runs or fewer in all six losses.
The Tigers are 11-8 and lead the AL Central Division. This is Game Two of a ten-game homestand for Detroit. Before returning home, the Tigers went 3-3 on their last road trip, with the offense trending down in the final two games. However, Detroit got the bats going again in Game One.
Spread
- Royals -1.5 (+125)
- Tigers +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Royals -138
- Tigers +130
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-115)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City's last 5 games.
- Kansas City is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games.
- Kansas City is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games against Detroit.
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Detroit's last 6 games.
- Detroit is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit's last 5 games against Kansas City.
Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports
Kansas City Royals
- Mark Canha, 1B - 10-day IL
- Dairon Blanco, LF - 10-day IL
- Javier Vaz, 2B - Day-to-day
- Blake Mitchell, C - Day-to-day
Detroit Tigers
- Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL
- Manuel Margot, LF - 10-day IL
- Brian Serven, C - Day-to-day
- Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day
- Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day
- Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL
- Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL
- Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL
- Trei Cruz, SS - Out
Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
The Royals battle the Tigers in this AL Central Division showdown. Kansas City is 3-7 in its last ten games and 2-8 on the road. The Royals rank third-worst in the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. However, their pitching has been a bright spot, with the fourth-best ERA in the league. Bobby Witt Jr. leads the team with a .307 batting average.
The starting pitcher for Kansas City is Cole Ragans. He is 1-0 with a 2.28 ERA. Ragans has given up one run and struck out at least ten batters in each of his last three starts.
The Tigers are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-1 at home. Detroit ranks near the top ten in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. On the mound, they are ninth in ERA and sixth in opponent batting average. Spencer Torkelson leads the team with six home runs and 16 RBIs.
The starting pitcher for Detroit is Jackson Jobe. He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. Jobe typically pitches around five innings, allows three runs or fewer, gives up a few hits, but can struggle with control and walks.
Best Bet: Under
Both teams have solid pitchers taking the mound in this game. Ragans is a strikeout pitcher, while Jobe is coming off a two-hit shutout. The Royals have struggled to score during this road trip, and that trend will likely continue. The Tigers just put up six runs, but they could see the strikeouts pile up this time around.