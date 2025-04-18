Royals vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 17: Andy Ibanez #77 of the Detroit Tigers, left, celebrates with Zach McKinstry #39 and Gleyber Torres #25, right, after a win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals look to bounce back after losing Game One of this four-game series to the Detroit Tigers, 6-1.

The Royals are 8-12 and sit third in the AL Central Division. This will be Game Eight of a ten-game road trip for Kansas City, and so far they've gone 1-6. They've lost four games in a row, with the offense scoring three runs or fewer in all six losses.

The Tigers are 11-8 and lead the AL Central Division. This is Game Two of a ten-game homestand for Detroit. Before returning home, the Tigers went 3-3 on their last road trip, with the offense trending down in the final two games. However, Detroit got the bats going again in Game One.

Spread

Royals -1.5 (+125)

Tigers +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Royals -138

Tigers +130

Total

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City's last 5 games.

Kansas City is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games.

Kansas City is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Detroit's last 6 games.

Detroit is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit's last 5 games against Kansas City.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Mark Canha, 1B - 10-day IL

Dairon Blanco, LF - 10-day IL

Javier Vaz, 2B - Day-to-day

Blake Mitchell, C - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL

Manuel Margot, LF - 10-day IL

Brian Serven, C - Day-to-day

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Trei Cruz, SS - Out

Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Royals battle the Tigers in this AL Central Division showdown. Kansas City is 3-7 in its last ten games and 2-8 on the road. The Royals rank third-worst in the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. However, their pitching has been a bright spot, with the fourth-best ERA in the league. Bobby Witt Jr. leads the team with a .307 batting average.

The starting pitcher for Kansas City is Cole Ragans. He is 1-0 with a 2.28 ERA. Ragans has given up one run and struck out at least ten batters in each of his last three starts.

The Tigers are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-1 at home. Detroit ranks near the top ten in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. On the mound, they are ninth in ERA and sixth in opponent batting average. Spencer Torkelson leads the team with six home runs and 16 RBIs.

The starting pitcher for Detroit is Jackson Jobe. He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. Jobe typically pitches around five innings, allows three runs or fewer, gives up a few hits, but can struggle with control and walks.

Best Bet: Under