Tom Izzo Speaks Out About Michigan State’s Player Departures, New Recruits

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 21: Gehrig Normand #7 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts with Jase Richardson #11 in the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 21, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 75-62. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is confronting the challenges of the year-round transfer portal that has swallowed up several of his key players.

Not long after Michigan State's loss to Auburn evaporated any chances of the team reaching an Elite Eight appearance, Xavier Booker, Gehrig Normand, and Tre Holloman all entered the portal for various reasons.

Izzo said he spoke with Holloman about his decision. Holloman announced he would play his final year of eligibility at North Carolina State. While he didn't understand the reasons behind Booker and Normand's decisions, “I respected it,” Izzo said.

Izzo is heading to UCLA after averaging 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes during the 2024-2025 season. Normand, a 6-foot-5 wing from Texas, saw 26 minutes of play in 13 games as a redshirt freshman for Michigan State this winter.

Jace Richardson has chosen to enter the NBA Draft, although Izzo didn't dismiss the possibility that Richardson could return to MSU for a second season. Richardson became the Spartans' point person on offense. He started the final 15 games for MSU and averaged 16.1 points and 30.5 minutes in them. He shot 42% from three-point range while getting 4.6 rebounds and delivering 1.7 assists per game.

MSU will have six scholarship players returning from the 2024-2025 season. Forwards Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will be seniors, swingman Coen Carr will be a junior, Fears will be a redshirt sophomore, guard Kur Teng will be a sophomore, and Jesse McCulloch will be a redshirt freshman. The Spartans are welcoming freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, plus transfer Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic/Louisville this summer.

Izzo said he's going to be looking for the type of talent he wants to attract to Michigan State.