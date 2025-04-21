Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons spent three periods of Game 1 putting a bugaboo behind them, and then came the fourth frame. The New York Knicks have taken a 1-0 series lead into tonight's 7:30 p.m. tipoff at MSG after schooling the Pistons in Saturday's final quarter to win 123-112. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points.

Such a result sets in stone what's been whispered about Round 1. The New York Knicks have gone 0-10 against the NBA's three winningest clubs so far this season, but the Knickerbockers also have the Pistons' number. Detroit's defeat of New York on April 10, 2025, looks like a freak accident, next to a record of utter Knicks dominance in the series.

Las Vegas isn't giving Detroit much of a chance in Game 2. The Pistons must surprise with an upset win to take a 1-1 tie back to Motor City.

Spread

Pistons +6.5 (-105)

Knicks -6.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Pistons +220

Knicks -260

Total

Over 220 (-110)

Under 220.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 3-17 in their last 20 games against New York.

Detroit is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

New York is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

The total has gone over in five of New York's last six games against Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Point guard Jaden Ivey is out with a broken fibula.

Center Isaiah Stewart is day-to-day following a Game 1 knee injury.

New York Knicks

Center Ariel Hukporti is probable with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

Things looked bad for New York after Brunson took a third-quarter spill, leaving with an apparent foot injury. Lacing up different shoes, the Knicks guard returned and fared so well that his head coach was moved to name-drop Superman. "I think he grabbed his cape," New York's Tom Thibodeau told the New York Daily News after the breathless win, which included a 21-0 run for the Knicks with minutes to play.

Meanwhile, the Pistons gave Game 1 away with 19 turnovers, including eight in the fourth quarter. Big man Isaiah Stewart may be missing Game 2 with a knee injury. Detroit's focus of Easter's news cycle has been on running a sharper, crisper offense, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff calmly referencing film study and Monday adjustments.