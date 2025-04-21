Padres vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 20: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals on a single by Kerry Carpenter during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on April 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres look to make it two wins in a row.

San Diego is 16-6 and sits atop the NL West Division. They currently hold the best record in both the National League and all of MLB. This will be Game 4 of the Padres' six-game road trip. They recently dropped two of three against the Houston Astros but bounced back with a 3-2 win in their last outing. The pitching staff has been trending upward, and the Padres were competitive in some close games in Houston.

The Detroit Tigers are 13-9 and lead the AL Central Division. They are in the middle of a ten-game homestand and just defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in a four-game series. Detroit's pitching allowed three runs or fewer in three of the four games, and the top of the lineup contributed consistently throughout the series.

Spread

Padres +1.5 (-180)

Tigers -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Padres +120

Tigers -127

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Diego's last 5 games.

San Diego is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

San Diego is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Detroit's last 9 games.

Detroit is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games.

Detroit is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games at home.

Padres vs Tigers Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Luis Arraez, 1B - Day-to-day

Jason Heyward, LF - 10-day IL

Jake Cronenworth, 2B - 10-day IL

Jackson Merrill, CF - 10-day IL

Brandon Lockridge, CF -10-day IL

Forrest Wall, LF - Day-to-day

Kavares Tears, RF - Out

Albert Fabian, 3B - Day-to-day

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, LF - Day-to-day

Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL

Brian Serven, C - Day-to-day

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Trei Cruz, SS - Out

Padres vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Padres face the Tigers in this interleague matchup. San Diego is 7-3 in their last ten games and 4-5 on the road. The Padres' offense ranks first in both batting average and on-base percentage, while their pitching staff is second in ERA. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

On the mound for San Diego is Randy Vasquez, who is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA. So far this season, Vasquez typically goes five to six innings and allows one to two runs, though walks can be an issue.

The Tigers are 6-4 in their last ten games and an impressive 8-2 at home. They hover around the top ten in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage. Their pitching staff ranks third in ERA. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs.

Starting for Detroit is Keider Montero, who is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA. In his only start this season, he pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, three home runs, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Best Bet: San Diego Moneyline