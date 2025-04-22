Lions Looking to Trade First-Round Pick for More Draft Picks

Podcasts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 26: Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan take the stage during round two of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, they hold the No. 28 pick — their lowest pick in ten years — and are in a moment in roster construction. Their financial discipline will be tested with a large salary cap looming. General Manager Brad Holmes has emphasized the importance of fiscal restraint.

"We had so many of these young players that have been on rookie deals, and we've been enjoying the impact that they've all been bringing," Holmes said to AP News. "But now, a bill is coming. What you spend this year is going to impact next year and even impact 2027. So, that's the discipline that we have to adhere to."

While cornerstone players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell are under contract, Holmes must prepare for negotiations with emerging stars such as Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph. As a result, the Lions will most likely not prioritize skill position players like a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver in this year's draft.

They made several interesting offseason moves, like signing cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal and defensive tackle Roy Lopez. After losing guard Kevin Zeitler, they now focus on filling holes in the offensive line and the edge of the defense.

Holmes may consider trading down from No. 28 to gain more draft capital, continuing a trend that has seen the Lions execute 13 draft trades in four years. Right now, the team has one pick in the first four rounds, no fifth-round pick, and then two in the seventh round. Detroit, like only one other franchise, has made a first-round pick every year since 1994 and will continue to utilize the draft to stay competitive and financially sustainable.

Michael VyskocilWriter
