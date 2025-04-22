Michigan QB Surprises High School Security Guard with New Car Through NIL Deal

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

University of Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is making headlines for his athletic talent and heart. The 17-year-old, who entered college football as a top-ranked five-star recruit, surprised his former high school security guard and mentor, Mychal Darty, with a brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox SUV. The gift was made possible through Underwood's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership with Feldman Automotive Group.

Darty, who has served at Belleville High School for over seven years, first met Underwood before he had ever seen the young quarterback throw a football. "This was before I had ever seen him throw a football," Darty said. "He had a good head on his shoulders, and from there, our relationship grew." Since then, the two have formed a close bond not only in sports but also rooted in mutual respect and mentorship.

"Just how awesome of an opportunity is it as a 17-year-old to be able to give back to someone who means a lot to you," Underwood said. "Honestly, I feel like that's God's blessing; he put me on this earth to give back to the people that I love."

The emotional exchange was caught on video and posted on Underwood's social media accounts. It resonated with viewers and provided insight into the personal aspect of NIL opportunities. Underwood, who took Belleville High School to two state championships with a record of 50-4, said Darty was one person who had shown a constant and positive presence during the ups and downs of high school athletics. "He really cares, and you can see that. He is there for anybody and everybody, no matter what they did, no matter who they were."