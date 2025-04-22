Michigan Wrestling Lands Three-Time All-American McNeil, NCAA Qualifier Sotelo for 2025-26

The University of Michigan wrestling program announced on Apr. 17 that Lachlan McNeil and Diego Sotelo have officially joined the team as graduate transfers for the 2025-26 season. Both wrestlers will relocate to Ann Arbor this summer and bring with them a year of eligibility, along with impressive athletic and academic resumes. Head coach Sean Bormet emphasized their readiness and alignment with the team's values.

"We are so excited to have Lachlan and Diego join us at Michigan," said Bormet. "Both bring great experience, leadership, and an outstanding work ethic, and I know both are excited to challenge themselves in a new environment. They also fit the student-athlete mold that we like here at Michigan; they're academically driven and see the value in a Michigan graduate degree and our professional network. We can't wait to get them here to Ann Arbor and get to work."

With an 83-24 career record, McNeil is a three-time All-American in the United States who has finished fourth, sixth, and fifth at the NCAA Championships in the last three years. He is likely to compete at 149 pounds. He has wrestled for Canada at a number of international competitions, including earning a silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and three Pan American titles.

From Plainfield, Illinois, Sotelo went 55-34 in four seasons at Harvard. A two-time NCAA qualifier at 125 pounds, he made the 2024 Round of 16 and was a two-time NWCA Scholar All-American. Sotelo earned three EIWA Academic Achievement Awards and had several notable wins, including a victory over a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.