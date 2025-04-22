Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket drives to the basket against Thomas Bryant #3 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in game one of the NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Milwaukee was afforded three days off after falling to Indiana in Game 1 last weekend. It couldn't have come at a better time for a squad widely viewed to be thinner and less dangerous now than it was over the winter. The Milwaukee Bucks will try to silence the doubters when they battle the Indiana Pacers — and an unkind point spread — in Game 2 of the conference quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. EST.

The Indiana Pacers controlled Game 1 from the outset. Indiana's balance and scoring depth led to crisp 51.9% shooting for the Pacers, while the Bucks fed the Greek Freak for 36 points without making a real dent on the scoreboard. Indiana is choosing to absorb Milwaukee's top stat lines and focus on outlasting the Bucks with superior bench play. Yet, it was only halftime at which point the Pacers had racked up a 20-plus point lead en route to Saturday's 117-98 triumph.

Las Vegas is giving Indiana better odds than a No. 4 conference seed can dream of, even in the first round. The game's betting odds certainly aren't flattering to Game 2's visitor, Milwaukee, which went on an eight-game win streak to end the regular season.

Spread

Bucks +4.5 (-110)

Pacers -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks +160

Pacers -175

Total

Over 228.5 (-115)

Under 229 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in the last five games against Indiana

The Bucks are 1-7 in their last eight games when playing on the road against Indiana.

The total has gone over in eight of Indiana's last 12 games.

The Pacers are 8-1 in their last nine games.

The total has gone over in 14 of Indiana's last 20 games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Power forward Tyler Smith is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

Point guard Damian Lillard is questionable to return from a right calf blood clot.

Indiana Pacers

None

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Could the Bucks' injury woes be easing at just the right time? Milwaukee received good news about its injured point guard, Damian Lillard, as the somber recaps of Game 1's defeat were still airing in Wisconsin. Lillard may return at last, as early as Game 2.

Headlines from yesterday say Lillard's injury status has been upgraded, and that he has been seeing the practice court since before Game 1. "Damian Lillard, who hasn't played since March 18 due to a blood clot, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the host Indiana Pacers on Tuesday," says the Reuters sports beat. "Lillard, 34, was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf last month ... He was a full participant at Monday's practice."