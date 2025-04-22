NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championship Concludes at Michigan with Top Teams Showcasing Elite Talent

The NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships was held Apr. 18-19, 2025, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI, showcasing the top collegiate teams and best athletes from all over the United States. Stanford, the defending champion, hoped to celebrate its sixth consecutive title after winning its tenth in 2024, while Oklahoma hoped to reclaim the championship it last held in 2018.

Pre-qualifiers started the competition on Apr. 18, and the finals were held on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans could catch the live action on ESPN+ and then the finals on ESPN2. Live streaming was also available via Fubo.

Michigan gymnast Josh Karnes stood out throughout the season, ranking second nationally on Parallel Bars and fifth on High Bars. Karnes helped lead the Wolverines to their fifth consecutive Big Ten title, alongside stellar performances from teammates Fred Richard and Evgeny Siminiuc. Richard was named Gymnast of the Championships, while head coach Yuan Xiao earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

Karnes, also a finalist for the prestigious Nissen-Emery Award, competed as part of the No. 2-ranked Michigan team. In the second qualifying session, the team faced strong competition from No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 Illinois. Oklahoma entered the championships ranked No. 1 nationally, contributing to the event's high stakes and electric atmosphere.

Penn State also entered the championship with momentum, aiming for its best finish since 2015 and targeting its first national title since 2007. Twelve schools competed, all struggling for the top collegiate gymnastics title.