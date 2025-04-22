San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The San Diego Padres will look to force a rubber match in their series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. The Tigers eked out a two-run victory in their first meeting, successfully defending their home field against one of the best teams in the MLB.
This game should feature an excellent pitching matchup. Representing San Diego's side is starter Nick Pivetta, a first-year Padre. Through his first four starts with the club, the righty has put up an excellent 1.57 ERA and a .84 WHIP. To put those numbers in perspective, Pivetta has allowed four runs over 23 innings of work. He is one of the toughest pitchers the Tigers have had to face this season, a fact that should reflect in the box score after this one is in the books.
Standing in Pivetta's way will be Detroit starter Jack Flaherty. The prized offseason acquisition has had a strong start to the 2025 season, pitching excellently against top-tier competition like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Next in line is a Padres offense that leads the MLB in batting average and on-base percentage.
Spread
- Padres +1.5 (-225)
- Tigers -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline
- Padres -103
- Tigers -104
Totals
- Over 7.5 (+105)
- Under 7.5 (-116)
*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Padres have been one of the best teams in the league ATS, earning a 15-8 record.
- The Padres are 3-7 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 6-4 in San Diego's road games.
- The Tigers have been just as good as the Padres ATS, also earning a 15-8 record.
- The Tigers are 9-2 ATS at home.
- The under is 9-2-2 in games following a Detroit win.
Padres vs Tigers Injury Reports
San Diego Padres
- Luis Arraez, 1B - Out.
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B - Out.
- Jason Heyward, LF - Out.
- Jackson Merrill, CF - Out.
- Brandon Lockridge, OF - Out.
Detroit Tigers
- Jake Rogers, C - Out.
- Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.
- Wenceel Perez, CF - Out.
- Kerry Carpenter, RF - Day-to-Day.
- Manuel Margot, OF - Out.
- John Brebbia, RP - Out.
- Beau Brieske, RP - Out.
Padres vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
David Delano of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Padres played the Tigers on Monday after getting in late from playing in Houston for Sunday night baseball. After playing on Monday, I think this is the night the adrenaline wears off, and fatigue sets in for the Padres. Believe it or not, the Tigers look like the best team in the American League right now, and opinions aside, Detroit is 8-2 at home, and the second-best home money team in the AL. I like the Tigers to win."
Picking the Tigers to win is a safe, smart play. Detroit has been excellent on its home field, and Flaherty has navigated them through treacherous waters before. The Tigers will outlast San Diego in what should be a grinding, slow, low-scoring affair as each team waits for an opportunity to strike at an excellent opposing pitcher. Detroit might have to wait to strike at San Diego's bullpen, but they should come away with a win.