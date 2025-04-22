Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 20: Matthew Knies #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Senators 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators look to bounce back and even the series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at one game apiece.

Ottawa lost Game One 6-2. They trailed 2-1 after the first period and gave up two goals in each period. Despite outshooting Toronto 33-24 and outhitting them 56-30, the Senators fell short due to poor special teams play. Their penalty kill went just three for six, and they failed to convert on either of their two power play opportunities.

Toronto aims to maintain control on home ice and take a 2-0 series lead. The Maple Leafs played well in all phases of Game One; scoring early and often, dictating the pace, capitalizing on numerous power play chances, and never allowing the Senators to find their rhythm.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-165)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Senators +165

Maple Leafs -186

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 6 (-122)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Ottawa's last 6 games.

Ottawa is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games.

Ottawa is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games against Toronto.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto's last 11 games.

Toronto is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games.

Toronto is 8-0 SU in its last 8 games at home.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Hayden Hodgson, RW - Day-to-day.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty, LW - Injured Reserve.

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured Reserve.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

The Senators battle the Maple Leafs in Game Two of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal best-of-seven series. Ottawa's special teams rank in the middle of the pack, and their scoring is in the lower tier. The Senators simply need to refocus and trust the process. Sometimes things can get out of hand quickly, and that's exactly what happened in the Battle of Ontario. Ottawa took too many penalties and needs to be more disciplined. Cleaning that up will lead to a more complete team effort.

The Maple Leafs did what good teams do in the playoffs: they had their stars show up right away. Mitch Marner was the first star of the game with one goal and two assists. John Tavares earned second-star honors with one goal and one assist. Tavares embraced the intensity of the hard-fought game and believes his team can tighten things up even more. The Leafs have been eliminated in the first round in seven of their last eight playoff appearances, so they were determined to set the tone early in this series.

Best Bet: Ottawa Spread