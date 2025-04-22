Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total
The Ottawa Senators look to bounce back and even the series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at one game apiece. Ottawa lost Game One 6-2. They trailed 2-1 after the…
The Ottawa Senators look to bounce back and even the series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at one game apiece.
Ottawa lost Game One 6-2. They trailed 2-1 after the first period and gave up two goals in each period. Despite outshooting Toronto 33-24 and outhitting them 56-30, the Senators fell short due to poor special teams play. Their penalty kill went just three for six, and they failed to convert on either of their two power play opportunities.
Toronto aims to maintain control on home ice and take a 2-0 series lead. The Maple Leafs played well in all phases of Game One; scoring early and often, dictating the pace, capitalizing on numerous power play chances, and never allowing the Senators to find their rhythm.
Spread
- Senators +1.5 (-165)
- Maple Leafs -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Senators +165
- Maple Leafs -186
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-120)
- UNDER 6 (-122)
*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of Ottawa's last 6 games.
- Ottawa is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games.
- Ottawa is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games against Toronto.
- The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto's last 11 games.
- Toronto is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games.
- Toronto is 8-0 SU in its last 8 games at home.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports
Ottawa Senators
- Hayden Hodgson, RW - Day-to-day.
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Max Pacioretty, LW - Injured Reserve.
- Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured Reserve.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks
The Senators battle the Maple Leafs in Game Two of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal best-of-seven series. Ottawa's special teams rank in the middle of the pack, and their scoring is in the lower tier. The Senators simply need to refocus and trust the process. Sometimes things can get out of hand quickly, and that's exactly what happened in the Battle of Ontario. Ottawa took too many penalties and needs to be more disciplined. Cleaning that up will lead to a more complete team effort.
The Maple Leafs did what good teams do in the playoffs: they had their stars show up right away. Mitch Marner was the first star of the game with one goal and two assists. John Tavares earned second-star honors with one goal and one assist. Tavares embraced the intensity of the hard-fought game and believes his team can tighten things up even more. The Leafs have been eliminated in the first round in seven of their last eight playoff appearances, so they were determined to set the tone early in this series.
Best Bet: Ottawa Spread
Before the playoffs, the Senators were picking up close wins against playoff-bound teams but also suffering losses to non-playoff teams. They won the regular season series against Toronto 3-0, thanks to strong defensive play. Ottawa is capable of keeping things close with the Maple Leafs; they're just outside the top ten in team defense. To even this series, the Sens will need disciplined play, solid defense, and timely scoring. They can't afford to give Toronto's top-ten offense any extra chances by spending too much time in the penalty box.