Padres vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 21: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers tries to turn a fifth inning double play over the slide of Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park on April 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres look to win the rubber match of this three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. The Padres are 17-7 and sit atop the NL West Division. San Diego is wrapping up a six-game road trip, where they've gone 2-3 so far. Many of the games have been close, and the offense hasn't been producing much.

The Tigers are 14-10 and second in the AL Central Division. They're just past the halfway point of a ten-game homestand, where they've gone 4-2 so far. Like San Diego, their recent games have been close, and they'll look to find more consistency on offense.

Spread

Padres +1.5 (-150)

Tigers -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Padres +136

Tigers -150

Total

OVER 8 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Diego's last 9 games.

San Diego is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Diego's last 9 games on the road.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

Detroit is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Detroit is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Diego.

Padres vs Tigers Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Luis Arraez, 1B - 7-day IL

Jason Heyward, LF - 10-day IL

Jake Cronenworth, 2B - 10-day IL

Jackson Merrill, CF - 10-day IL

Brandon Lockridge, CF - 10-day IL

Forrest Wall, LF - Day-to-day

Kavares Tears, RF - Out

Albert Fabian, 3B - Day-to-day

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL

Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL

Brian Serven, C - Day-to-day

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Trei Cruz, SS - Out

Padres vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Padres battle the Tigers in this interleague matchup. San Diego is 6-4 in its last ten games and 5-6 on the road. The Padres rank first in both batting average and on-base percentage. On the mound, they are second in ERA. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Tatis has recorded hits in both games of the series, and the offense has been scoring early.

Starting for San Diego is Nick Pivetta, who is 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA. Four of his five starts this season have been quality outings, including three shutouts. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-3 at home. They rank tenth in runs scored and batting average, and third in ERA. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs.

On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty, who is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He has pitched consistently well this season, typically going five to six innings, allowing just a few hits and one to two runs. His strikeout numbers are also trending upward.