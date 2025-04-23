Padres vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total
The San Diego Padres look to win the rubber match of this three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. The Padres are 17-7 and sit atop the NL West Division. San Diego is wrapping up a six-game road trip, where they've gone 2-3 so far. Many of the games have been close, and the offense hasn't been producing much.
The Tigers are 14-10 and second in the AL Central Division. They're just past the halfway point of a ten-game homestand, where they've gone 4-2 so far. Like San Diego, their recent games have been close, and they'll look to find more consistency on offense.
Spread
- Padres +1.5 (-150)
- Tigers -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Padres +136
- Tigers -150
Total
- OVER 8 (-120)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Diego's last 9 games.
- San Diego is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Diego's last 9 games on the road.
- Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.
- Detroit is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home.
- Detroit is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Diego.
Padres vs Tigers Injury Reports
San Diego Padres
- Luis Arraez, 1B - 7-day IL
- Jason Heyward, LF - 10-day IL
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B - 10-day IL
- Jackson Merrill, CF - 10-day IL
- Brandon Lockridge, CF - 10-day IL
- Forrest Wall, LF - Day-to-day
- Kavares Tears, RF - Out
- Albert Fabian, 3B - Day-to-day
- Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day
Detroit Tigers
- Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL
- Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL
- Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL
- Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL
- Brian Serven, C - Day-to-day
- Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day
- Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day
- Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL
- Trei Cruz, SS - Out
Padres vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
The Padres battle the Tigers in this interleague matchup. San Diego is 6-4 in its last ten games and 5-6 on the road. The Padres rank first in both batting average and on-base percentage. On the mound, they are second in ERA. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Tatis has recorded hits in both games of the series, and the offense has been scoring early.
Starting for San Diego is Nick Pivetta, who is 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA. Four of his five starts this season have been quality outings, including three shutouts. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-3 at home. They rank tenth in runs scored and batting average, and third in ERA. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs.
On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty, who is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He has pitched consistently well this season, typically going five to six innings, allowing just a few hits and one to two runs. His strikeout numbers are also trending upward.
In most of their recent games, these teams haven't generated much offense, and both clubs rank in the top three in ERA. The starters for this game haven't had a bad outing all year and typically deliver quality starts. This is shaping up to be a close, low-scoring game where a late-game hit could be the difference maker.