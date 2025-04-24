Knicks vs Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks and Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons react after a call during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to regain home-court advantage with a road win in Game 3 .

The Knicks will aim to bounce back offensively after dropping Game 2 at home to the Detroit Pistons, 100–94. Scoring was lacking in the first and third quarters. New York shot 42% from the field and made 10 three-pointers, but lost the game due to poor free-throw shooting and being outrebounded .

The Pistons will look to capitalize on home court and take a 2–1 series lead. In Game 2, they shot 44% from the field and didn't hit many threes, but they made 28 free throws. Detroit outrebounded the Knicks 48–34 and will look to clean up the turnovers in Game 3.

Spread

Knicks -1 (-108)

Pistons +1 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks -115

Pistons +100

Total

Over 214.5 (-110)

214.5 (-110) Under 214.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pistons Betting Trends

New York is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone under in eight of New York's last 11 games.

of New York's last 11 games. New York is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None.

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart, C — Day-to-day.

Jaden Ivey, PG — Out.

Knicks vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

The third-seeded Knicks battle the sixth-seeded Pistons in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. In the last game, Jalen Brunson led the team in scoring with 37 points. He'll need more help from center Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with just six rebounds and 10 points. Securing a few more rebounds and extra shot opportunities could make the difference in these close games.

In Game 2, the Pistons had four players score in double figures and three grab double-digit rebounds, an impressive display of efficiency on both ends of the court. Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points, and the guards were effective from the field. Detroit doesn't need to adjust much: stick to strong defense, go on scoring runs, dominate the glass, and look for a bit more production from the bench.

Best Bet: Over

Both of these teams are pretty similar on offense, with the Knicks being slightly more efficient in scoring and field goal percentage. However, New York struggles to get to the free-throw line and grab rebounds. These factors tend to even out, so the game may come down to taking care of the basketball and getting contributions from bench players.