Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates with Joel Eriksson Ek #14 after scoring a goal against Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights appear headed for the long slugfest of a playoff series that most NHL fans thought it would be. But it feels like no one in Sin City has gotten that memo yet.

Vegas won Game 1 by a 4-2 score behind a pair of goals from center Brett Howden and a stifling checking effort that allowed only 20 shots from the visiting Wild. Minnesota bounced back with a 5-2 victory in Game 2, Kirill Kaprizov's big night helping to tie the series 1-1 going into tonight's Game 3 faceoff at 9 p.m. EST.

Just as the Minnesota Wild feel glad to have claimed home-ice advantage for three out of five potentially remaining games in a tied series, a different "Vegas" pours water in the bubbly. Bookmakers are giving lopsided minus-odds for the Golden Knights to win, and let down a noisy crowd in the Twin Cities.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-190)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Wild +138

Golden Knights -155

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Trends

The Vegas Golden Knights are 5-0 in the last five road games in Minnesota.

Minnesota is 1-6 in its last seven games against Vegas.

The total has gone OVER in four out of Vegas' last five games.

Vegas is 12-5 in its last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Vegas's last six games on the road.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Troy Grosenick remains out for the season following ACL surgery.

Vegas Golden Knights

None

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

Game 3's hype from the Great Lakes doesn't scream underdog. Minnesota's counterattacks on the rush could deceive proponents of the Golden Knights to win the series. Kaprisov's forward line of top-six snipers is as confident as the Wild's fans have seen since the team began coasting in early 2025. " I think [Kirill's line], they play a playoff-style type of hockey,” Wild coach John Hynes tells The Canadian Press. It's notable that Kaprizov and lineman Matt Boldy are relatively new to the Stanley Cup postseason.

Las Vegas trusts its home team's GK Adin Hill more than the Wild's starter Filip Gustavsson, who is still just as seasoned as the Golden Knights' goalies between the pipes. Hill's great 2022-23 performance isn't comparable to his .833 save rate in the playoffs right now, making the Knights' moneyline dicey.