Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 23: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his eighth inning two run home run with Zach McKinstry #39 while playing the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park on April 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Things are looking up for the Detroit Tigers this spring. The ball club has begun the season with a healthy 15-10 mark, now coming off a 6-0 rubber match victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. The schedule offers the chance for another series win against the 10-14 Baltimore Orioles, in a weekend three-game set that begins tonight at 6:40 p.m. EST .

The good news for Motor City doesn't end there. Casey Mize is poised as Detroit's probable pitcher for tonight's series opener with the O-Birds, going up against Baltimore's untested starter Brandon Young. Mize has allowed just three earned runs in more than 11 career innings pitched against the Orioles.

But the Las Vegas odds aren't cooperating with Detroit's plan to take an early lead on Cleveland in the AL Central race. Detroit and Baltimore boast nearly matching betting odds to win the first ball game.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+165)

Orioles +1.5 (-183)

Moneyline

Tigers -128

Orioles +118

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers are 5-2 in their last seven games.

Detroit has gone 10-3 in its last 13 home games.

Totals have gone under in six of Baltimore's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone under in 12 of Baltimore's last 15 games in Detroit.

The Baltimore Orioles are 10-5 in their last 15 games as underdogs.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Relief pitcher John Brebbia is on the 15-day IL with a strained right triceps.

Catcher Jake Rogers remains on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique.

Relief pitcher Wenceel Perez is on the 60-day IL with a back injury.

Relief pitcher Beau Brieske remains on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Baltimore Orioles

Relief pitcher Cody Poteet is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Right fielder Tyler O'Neill is day-to-day for undisclosed reasons.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles Predictions and Picks

The fact that Young appeared in Baltimore's hideous 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds makes it more of a mystery why Mize isn't the favorite to out-pitch a 26-year-old rookie. Could it be tonight's weather forecast, combined with Baltimore's record of scoring runs against Detroit, that has predictions all over the place?

If the game isn't rained out, it's going to be a hitter's night. National Weather Service Detroit predicts "numerous (Friday) thunderstorms … capable of producing wind gusts of 45-to-55 mph." That sounds scary enough. It's true that a set of unpredictable storm cells is less likely to rain out a game than an all-day tropical deluge. But it seems like the odds are overlooking the weather forecast as well.