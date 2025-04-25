Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers skates to the net in front of Quinton Byfield #55 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 6-2 loss in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers, now trailing 0-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in 2025's Western Conference quarterfinals, are confident of getting their wheels under them on home ice in Game 3, set to face off at Rogers Place at 10 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.

Then again, we've heard the Oilers play this number before in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Connor McDavid's top-six and power play help Edmonton stay among the NHL's top teams in goal scoring during the regular season, which in turn leads to a strong playoff seed. But at that point, the Oilers' goaltending sometimes fails them. As of Game 3's pregame, the Kings have scored 12 goals in two victories, none coming into an empty net. Edmonton GK Stuart Skinner was chased after stopping just 23 of 28 shots in Game 2.

Can the Oilers do anything to help Skinner, or alternate goalie Calvin Pickard, as the series with the Kings goes forward? Las Vegas bookmakers think so, casting Alberta's hosts as the favorites to win tonight.

Spread

Kings +1.5 (-220)

Oilers -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline

Kings +122

Oilers -137

Total

Over 6 (-112)

Under 6 (-104)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-1 in its last six games against Edmonton.

Los Angeles is 2-7 in its last nine games in Edmonton.

Totals have gone under in nine of Edmonton's last 12 games.

The total has gone over in six of Los Angeles' last seven games.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Left winger Tanner Jeannot is out for Round 1 with an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton Oilers

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm is out for Round 1 with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Troy Stecher is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is leaking efficiency at both ends of the ice. McDavid was held to no goals, no assists, and just two shots on goal in Game 2's dominant 6-2 win for Los Angeles. Edmonton's attacking line forwards Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson each scored in the loss, but overall, LA used a savvy combination of back-checking, gap control, and discipline to slow Edmonton's great speed.

Meanwhile, the NHL's injury reports are starting to sound like those of playoff time, with lots of undisclosed cases, and bout of the "Spanish Flu" surfacing here and there. It's no mystery, however, that Edmonton's getting the worst of it compared to the LA Kings' small number of injuries. Oilers blue-liner "Mattias Ekholm had already been ruled out of the series," reported Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Journal this week, "leaving the Oilers without their top defensive force."