St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues makes a save against Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets in the second period at Enterprise Center on October 22, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues caught Winnipeg napping in Round 1's first game in the Gateway City. Going by the even-handed Las Vegas numbers and speculation for this weekend's faceoff, you can only say that National Hockey League analysts know what little kids know, that goals from one game don't carry over. Game 4 is set to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, with Winnipeg getting just a few more predictions to win.

The Blues came out like gangbusters in Game 3 on Thursday night, overwhelming the Jets from the opening faceoff to draw within a one-game deficit at 1-2 in the Western Conference rivals' best-of-seven series. Pavel Buchnevich scored his first two goals of a hat trick within 3:11 of the opening whistle. St. Louis took a 3-0 advantage into the first intermission and never looked back in the 7-2 triumph.

Sunday's sunny afternoon setting hides the fact that Game 4 is the most important date in an NHL series. If Winnipeg wins, the Jets are on the cusp of advancing. Another win from St. Louis would cause prop betting on seven-game series outcomes to soar.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-275)

Jets -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline

Blues +100

Jets -120

Total

Over 5 (-135)

Under 5 (+115)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Betting Trends

The Blues and Jets are 4-4 versus each other in the playoffs all-time.

The St. Louis Blues are on a six-game winning streak on home ice.

St. Louis is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games at home.

The Winnipeg Jets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games.

Totals have gone under in 11 of Winnipeg's last 14 games.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Injury Reports

St. Louis Blues

Center Dylan Holloway remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is out with a foot injury.

Center Gabriel Vilardi is out with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Dylan DeMelo is questionable for Game 4 with the flu.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Predictions and Picks

How do you know it's NHL playoff time? Because skaters are sniffling with the flu all over the place. Winnipeg's injury list for Game 4 involves one of the league's first amusing out-with-an-illness fibs of 2025's postseason. In fairness, the St. Louis Blues are fibbing about some of their injuries, too.

There's nothing that injured Nikolaj Ehlers could have done to repair a five-goal deficit if he had suited up for Game 3. It could be the case that Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg's two-time Vezina Trophy winner, is not performing up to his usual standards."Hellebuyck gave up six goals on 25 shots before being pulled midway through the third period," reported Sportsnet Canada after Thursday's game. "Alexey Toropchenko scored with 9:28 left to make it 6-1 and chase Hellebuyck."