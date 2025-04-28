Avalanche vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 26: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after scoring a goal past Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche look to make it two wins in a row and take a 3–2 series lead against the Dallas Stars.

The Avs' scoring has been inconsistent in this series, but they found their rhythm in a dominant 4–0 win in Game 4. Colorado scored in every period and outshot Dallas 48–23. The Avalanche capitalized on their lone power play opportunity and went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Colorado's two wins in this series have both been by four-goal margins, and the defense has allowed two goals or fewer in three of the four games.

The series is now essentially a best-of-three, with the Stars regaining home ice advantage. In their two home games so far, Dallas lost 5–1 and won 4–3 in overtime. In that overtime win, the Stars had to tie the game late in the third period before eventually sealing the victory. Overall, Dallas has had very little time playing with a lead on home ice, which is part of why Colorado is a slight favorite heading into Game 5.

Spread

Avalanche -1.5 (+180)

Stars +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline

Avalanche -137

Stars +122

Total

OVER 6 (-108)

UNDER 6 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Avalanche vs Stars Betting Trends

Colorado is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in four of Colorado's last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Colorado's last nine games when playing on the road against Dallas.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last five games.

Dallas is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.

Dallas is 1-5 SU in its last six games at home.

Avalanche vs Stars Injury Reports

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton, C - Day-to-day.

Sean Behrens, D - Out.

Tucker Poolman, D - Injured reserve.

Dallas Stars

Oskar Back, C - Day-to-day.

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured reserve.

Jason Robertson, LW - Out.

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve.

Avalanche vs Stars Predictions and Picks

The Avalanche battle the Stars in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Western Conference Quarterfinal series. Colorado ranks sixth in scoring, and their special teams play is around the top ten mark. In Game 4, the Avalanche applied constant pressure on Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Colorado increased the pace of their play and found gaps in the Stars' defense. The Avs also corrected their power-play issues and are feeling confident in their puck decisions.

The Stars have benefited from some good puck luck in this series. Both of their wins came through late comebacks, and they have struggled during the first 40 minutes of gameplay. Dallas ranks third in scoring, sixth in goals against, and fourth in penalty kill efficiency. Outside of Game 2, their offense has been largely nonexistent. The Stars' top players were effectively shut down in Game 4, and Dallas will look to reset. They will aim to play with an early lead, build some momentum, and execute better on the power play.

Best Bet: Colorado moneyline