Tigers vs Astros Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Trey Sweeney #27 of the Detroit Tigers runs in action against the Baltimore Orioles during the bottom of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (18–10) bring a four-game winning streak into Daikin Park tonight to open a three-game series against the Houston Astros (14–13). First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EST.

Detroit is coming off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, capped by a 7–0 victory on Sunday. The Tigers have outscored opponents 23–5 during their winning streak. Right-hander Jack Flaherty (1–2, 2.63 ERA) gets the start, aiming to build on his solid performance this season, which includes 34 strikeouts over 27.1 innings.

Houston dropped the first two games in their last series at Kansas City before bouncing back with a 7-3 win yesterday. The Astros will start right-hander Ronel Blanco (2–2, 5.01 ERA), looking to build off his last start, a productive 6.2 innings of one-run ball and giving up only two hits.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with eight home runs and 24 RBIs, while Zach McKinstry is batting .321 with a .426 on-base percentage. Houston's lineup will try to catch up with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, who lead the team in batting average and RBIs, respectively. Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with four home runs.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-210)

Astros +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Tigers +103

Astros -113

Total

Over 7.5 (-106)

7.5 (-106) Under 7.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers are 18-10 against the spread this season, 6-6 on the road.

The Astros are 14-13 against the spread, 8-7 at home this season.

The total has gone under in all of Detroit's last five games.

The total has gone under in seven of Houston's last eight games.

The Tigers are 5-1 straight up in their last six games.

The Astros are 6-3 straight up in their last nine games.

Tigers vs Astros Injury Reports

Tigers

Beau Brieske, RP — 15-day IL (ankle).

IL (ankle). John Brebbia, RP — 15-day IL (triceps).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/hip).

Jake Rogers, C — 10-day IL (oblique).

Manuel Margot, RF — 10-day IL (knee).

Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (arm).

Astros

Forrest Whitley, RP — 15-day IL (knee).

Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Luis Garcia, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers vs Astros Predictions and Picks

"Houston went 4-2 in the regular season series between these two, but the Tigers won when it counted, sweeping Houston in a Wild Card series. Detroit returns to the scene of the crime playing some solid baseball, having won seven of nine games prior to Sunday .... On top of being one of the better hitting teams in the league, the Tigers are one of the more patient as well, with 102 walks in 27 games. Detroit is 3-1 in their last four games at Daikin Park. Take the Tigers." — Craig Forde, Statsalt

"Ronel Blanco was outstanding in 2024, going 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 29 starts and one relief appearance (167.1 innings pitched). Blanco has struggled since the start of the 2025 season, but keep in mind that the current Tigers are only 1-for-17 against him .... He'll be fired up to stay on the right track when the Tigers come to town, so I'm going with the Astros, who are 15-for-71 with a double and a triple against Jack Flaherty." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners