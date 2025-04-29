Bucks vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 27: Gary Trent Jr. #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks to shoot the ball against Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks look to keep their season alive and will try to get a road win against the Indiana Pacers, or start their offseason early.

The Bucks' defense has been trending downward in this series, and they just lost one of their top scorers, Damian Lillard, to a torn ACL in Game 4. Milwaukee has already been blown out twice by the Pacers and fell 129–103 in the most recent game. Depth scoring has been lacking, and the Bucks have hovered around the 100-point mark in two of their losses.

The Pacers are poised to close out the series at home. Their offense has posted huge numbers in three of the four games so far. Milwaukee hasn't been able to slow them down or keep pace on the scoreboard. In Game 4, Indiana shot an eye-popping 60% from the field, and that efficiency almost always guarantees a win.

Spread

Bucks +8 (-110)

Pacers -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bucks +280

Pacers -330

Total

OVER 221.5 (-110)

UNDER 222.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Milwaukee's last 15 games.

Milwaukee is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Indiana's last 15 games.

Indiana is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

Bucks vs Pacers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Smith, F - Out.

Damian Lillard, PG - Out.

Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith, SF - Day-to-day. Probable for Game 5.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 5.

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out.

Bucks vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

The Bucks face the Pacers in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Milwaukee is ranked 11th in points per game, but that hasn't shown much in this series. In Game 4, the Bucks shot 41% from the field and made 15 three-pointers. While they took care of the ball, only three players scored in double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with a double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds. He'll need more support from both the defense and the bench if Milwaukee hopes to extend the series.

The Pacers' offense ranks seventh in points per game and fifth in field goals made. Their defense sits around the middle of the league statistically, but has significantly improved in this series. In Game 4, Indiana did a little bit of everything right: from draining 18 threes to dominating the rebounding battle, and controlling the paint. Eight Pacers scored in double figures, and Tyrese Haliburton posted a double-double with 17 points and 15 assists. It was a complete team effort, and Indiana will look to replicate that performance on their home court.

Best Bet: Indiana Spread