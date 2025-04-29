Pistons vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks shoots a layup against Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons look to keep their season alive as they try to win on the road in New York.

The Pistons are down three games to one, having lost both home games by two points or less. Two of the last three games have been close, defensive battles. Every possession has mattered, and each game has been a series of momentum swings. Detroit will aim to improve their fourth-quarter play and return to the strong early-game defense that led to their Game 2 victory.

The Knicks will look to close out the series at home. New York has secured two different types of wins: one high-scoring and one low-scoring. They've come out on top in back-to-back clutch games. Getting the offense going early in the first quarter has been a key to their success, and they've done well finishing games in the fourth. New York will look to recapture their Game 1 rhythm, where they started strong and built offensive momentum throughout.

Spread

Pistons +5.5 (-107)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons +190

Knicks -215

Total

OVER 213 (-110)

UNDER 213 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Knicks Betting Trends

Detroit is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of New York's last 13 games.

New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Pistons vs Knicks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out

Jaden Ivey, PG - Out

New York Knicks

None

Pistons vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

The Pistons face the Knicks in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Detroit ranks 12th in points per game and 10th in field goals made. In Game 4, the Pistons lost a close one, 94–93. They fell behind by ten early, had a strong third quarter, but were slightly outplayed in the fourth. Detroit shot 42% from the field but lost the three-point battle 15–7 and turned the ball over 17 times. Cade Cunningham led the team with a triple-double: 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The efficiency is there for the Pistons. They just need to execute in key moments and improve their outside shooting when it matters.

The Knicks rank ninth in points per game and seventh in field goals made. While they are 24th in threes made, they had the three-point shot working in Game 4. New York took care of the ball and shot 37% from the field. Jalen Brunson led the way with a double-double of 32 points and 11 assists. The Knicks need to improve their rebounding and scoring in the paint. They'll look to bounce back with a stronger shooting performance overall and continue to take advantage of Detroit's turnovers.