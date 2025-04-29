Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

OTTAWA, CANADA – APRIL 26: Jake Sanderson #85 (not shown) of the Ottawa Senators scores against Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs as his teammate Brandon Carlo #25 and Fabian Zetterlund #20 look on during overtime of Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 26, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators will try to win on the road and keep their season alive.

The last three games of this series have all gone to overtime, and the Senators finally had the puck luck go their way. In Game 4, Ottawa had a strong first period and built an early 2-0 lead. The Maple Leafs slowly came back and tied the game in the second. Both teams scored in the third, and late in the overtime period, Jake Sanderson scored to keep the Senators' season alive.

The Toronto Maple Leafs actually had to play from behind for a significant stretch and managed to come back twice. Sometimes, the puck luck runs out, and the Maple Leafs seem okay with that. They outshot Ottawa 34-21 and did well in the faceoff circle. Toronto can now head home, clean up their 0-for-4 power play from Game 4, and look to close out the series.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-175)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Senators +158

Maple Leafs -170

Total

OVER 5.5 (-111)

UNDER 5.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Ottawa's last nine games.

Ottawa is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Ottawa is 6-3 SU in its last nine games against Toronto.

The total has gone UNDER in ten of Toronto's last 14 games.

Toronto is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

Toronto is 9-0 SU in its last nine games at home.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Hayden Hodgson, RW - Out.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll, G - Day-to-day.

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

The Senators battle the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. Ottawa ranks in the lower tier in both penalty killing and scoring, but has a slightly above-average power play and goals-against average. In the last two games in Toronto, Ottawa fell behind early, giving up at least two goals in each first period. They will need to limit early scoring, as they did in Games 3 and 4. To stay competitive, they must limit time spent in the penalty box, keep puck possession even, hang around, and get some timely scoring.

The Maple Leafs rank seventh in scoring and ninth on the power play. Toronto should feel confident about finishing this series off at home. Even though the last three games have been close and ended in overtime, the Maple Leafs still clearly have the edge in this matchup, along with strong depth scoring. In their home games this series, Toronto has held the lead for most of the time. The Maple Leafs will look to set the tone early in the first period and have their stars produce consistently, both at even strength and on the power play.

Best Bet: Toronto moneyline