Tigers vs Astros Odds, Spread, and Total

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 28: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by third base coach Joey Cora #56 after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (18–11) look to even their series against the Houston Astros (15–13) tonight at Daikin Park, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EST.

The Astros took the opener 8–5 on Monday, snapping the Tigers' four-game winning streak. Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve each went 2-for-4, with Pena scoring two runs while Altuve added a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Detroit will send right-hander Reese Olson (3–1, 3.29 ERA) to the mound. Houston counters with rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto (3–1, 2.78 ERA), who has impressed early in the season with a 1.10 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers offensively with eight home runs and 24 RBIs, with Zach McKinstry batting .321 with a .426 on-base percentage. The Astros' lineup features José Altuve (.282 AVG and four home runs) and Yordan Álvarez (17 RBIs).

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-215)

Astros -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline

Tigers +108

Astros -117

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have won 11 out of the 15 games in which they've been favored this season.

The Astros have won five of the nine times they have been named underdogs this year.

Tigers games have gone OVER the run total just two times in their past 10 matchups.

Astros games have hit the OVER two times in their past 10 games.

their past 10 games. The Tigers are 7-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 games.

The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games against the spread.

Tigers vs Astros Injury Reports

Tigers

Beau Brieske, RP — 15-day IL (ankle)

IL (ankle) John Brebbia, RP — 15-day IL (triceps)

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/hip)

Jake Rogers, C — 10-day IL (oblique)

Manuel Margot, RF — 10-day IL (knee)

Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (arm)

Astros

Forrest Whitley, RP — 15-day IL (knee)

Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (forearm)

Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder)

Luis Garcia, SP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Tigers vs Astros Predictions and Picks

"Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson is off to a solid start in 2025 with a 3.29 ERA overall, but in his two road starts, he has surrendered eight runs across nine total innings. Astros starter Ryan Gusto is making his fourth start after beginning the season in the bullpen, posting a 3.68 ERA as a starter after a 1.13 ERA as a long reliever. Pick: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Over 7.5 Runs." — Greg Peterson, VSiN

"Detroit's momentum and Olson's recent command will give the Tigers a slight edge. Houston's offense could make it interesting, but Detroit's balance, confidence, and recent success should carry them to another solid road win. Take the Tigers to bounce back from their recent loss. Final Score Prediction, Detroit Tigers win 5-3." — Ricky MacKenzie, Picks and Parlays