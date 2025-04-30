Canadiens vs Capitals Odds, Spread, and Total

MONTREAL, CANADA – APRIL 27: Andrew Mangiapane #88 of the Washington Capitals and Kaiden Guhle #21 of the Montreal Canadiens skate after the puck during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 27, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens will look to keep their season alive as they trail the Washington Capitals three games to one in this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series.

The Canadiens suffered two close, defensive losses in the first two games, finally got the scoring going in Game 3, but then fell flat again in Game 4. Despite struggling in their last eight games in Washington, Montreal actually played the Capitals tough in those first two matchups. However, it has been difficult to keep up with Washington's efficient offense.

The Capitals are playing well on both sides of the puck and have scored at least three goals in all four games. It's a race-to-three type of league, and that has been a key part of Washington's winning formula in this series. The Capitals are also finding different ways to win. After blowing a third-period lead in Game 1, they still managed to take the game in overtime. Their third-period play has improved since then.

Spread

Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

Capitals -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Canadiens +165

Capitals -185

Total

Over 6 (-110)

6 (-110) Under 6 (-103)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canadiens vs Capitals Betting Trends

Montreal is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Montreal is 2-6 SU in its last eight games against Washington.

Montreal is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games on the road.

The total has gone over in 10 of Washington's last 15 games.

of Washington's last 15 games. Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Washington is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games at home.

Canadiens vs Capitals Injury Reports

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine, RW — Day-to-day.

Sam Montembeault, G — Day-to-day.

Alexandre Carrier, D — Day-to-day.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW — Out.

Washington Capitals

Aliaksei Protas, C — Day-to-day.

Martin Fehervary, D — Out.

Canadiens vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

The Canadiens rank in the lower tier in goals against and on the power play, and are middle of the pack offensively. In Game 4, Montreal lost at home to Washington, 5–2. The Canadiens held a one-goal lead in the third period, gave up the tying goal early, the go-ahead goal late, and then surrendered two empty-netters. Montreal was outshot 26–18 and lost the faceoff battle 35–25. They did well on special teams, going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. However, Montreal's top forwards and defensemen didn't generate enough chances at even strength, and several had poor plus-minus ratings.

The Capitals boast the second-best offense in the league, rank eighth in goals against average, and are fifth on the penalty kill. While their penalty kill allowed two goals on four chances in Game 4, it ultimately didn't hurt them. Several Washington forwards generated multiple shots on net, and their second and third lines delivered. Across the lineup, plus-minus ratings were strong. As they head home, the Capitals will look to bounce back from a 0-for-5 showing on the power play. While they controlled the zone well, capitalizing on one or two of those opportunities could be key in critical moments or in building a lead.

Best Bet: Washington Moneyline