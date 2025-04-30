Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Odds, Spread, and Total

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: Alexey Toropchenko #13 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck against Haydn Fleury #24 and Dylan DeMelo #2 both of the Winnipeg Jets in the third period during Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on April 27, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets are counting on home ice to turn Round 1's series around. The President's Cup winners dropped two games in a row in St. Louis to lose Winnipeg's lead in a series that's now tied at 2-2. Worse yet, the Jets were blown out 12-3 in goals scored in Games 3 and 4 in the Gateway City. Winnipeg's in a virtual must-win scenario going into Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel made the controversial decision to pull his Vezina goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, late in both road losses. It has made the Jets' goaltending into the biggest first-round Stanley Cup postseason story in Canada, whether Arniel planned it that way or not. Hellebuyck and the Jets will have to prove that they can brush distractions aside and regain their home-ice form from last week.

The St. Louis Blues' challenge is to show that a young group of forwards can communicate, execute, and prevail in one of the league's most hostile settings. Las Vegas is skeptical that the Blues are nearly as dangerous away from home as they are on the Mississippi River, leading to strong odds on the Jets.

Spread

Jets -1.5 (+161)

Blues +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Jets -171

Blues +155

Total

OVER 5.5 (+123)

UNDER 5.5 (-138)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Betting Trends

Winnipeg is 2-9 ATS in the Jets' last 11 road games.

Totals have gone UNDER in 12 of Winnipeg's last 15 games.

St. Louis is on a seven-game winning streak on home ice.

The total has gone OVER in five out of St. Louis' last six games.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is out with a foot injury.

Center Gabriel Vilardi is out with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

Center Dylan Holloway remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Tyler Tucker is out after suffering a right leg injury in Game 4.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Predictions and Picks

The noise around Hellebuyck has gotten so loud that his innocent quotes are reported as controversies. Hellebuyck did not make a "bold guarantee" about winning Game 5, as a FanSided headline strongly implied on Tuesday. Instead, the netminder told reporters that "I'm going to be better. I've studied goaltending more than anyone alive … I know how to get my best game."

Thinking too much is a bad move for a struggling NHL goalie. But the Blues didn't give Winnipeg's defense much to think about before Game 3. The St. Louis transition game was poor to begin the series. On home ice, the Blues' passing got better, but STL's success has come from its snipers solving Hellebuyck at every chance.