Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread, and Totals

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 29: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets will look to seal their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The Nuggets played their best game of the series in Game 5, earning a 3-2 lead behind a 43-point explosion from guard Jamal Murray. The Clippers will look to take advantage of their home-court advantage to force the first Game 7 of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The star of everything Denver does is obviously center Nikola Jokic, but it is the rest of the roster that must shine in a putaway game here. Without consistent production from anyone besides Jokic, the games have been ridiculously close. If the Nuggets receive even halfway decent offensive production from guys like Murray, Michael Porter Jr., or Aaron Gordon, they are usually in pretty good shape. The return of Russell Westbrook turned out to be a surprising boost, a boost that will be needed if the Nuggets are to avoid a trip back home.

On the flip side, the Clippers should not be overly concerned, despite the fashion in which they lost Game 5. James Harden was uncharacteristically cold, and Kawhi Leonard produced only a mediocre outing. As a team, the Clips shot 64% from the free throw line, leaving 10 much-needed points on the line. Los Angeles returns to the Intuit Dome, making it likely that its two stars produce better outings while the team takes a step forward as a whole.

Spread

Nuggets +7 (-115)

Clippers -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nuggets +225

Clippers -265

Totals

Over 212 (-110)

Under 212.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nuggets vs Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets went 10-8 ATS as road underdogs during the regular season.

The Nuggets are 2-3 ATS in this playoff series.

The over went 14-10 in games Denver entered as underdogs.

The Clippers went 21-9 ATS as home favorites this season.

The Clippers are 50-37 ATS in both the regular season and postseason.

The under is 16-13-1 in games Los Angeles enters as a home underdog.

Nuggets vs Clippers Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

No injuries of note.

Los Angeles Clippers

No injuries of note.

Nuggets vs Clippers Predictions and Picks

Douglas Farmer of Covers favors the Clippers, writing, "Part of why Game 5 was such a now-or-never moment for the Nuggets was that it came on three days of rest. Denver has less of a bench than Los Angeles does. The 2023 champions have relied on four of their starters for 40.4 minutes per game apiece in this series — Michael Porter Jr.'s playing time diminished only by a shoulder injury, and yet even he has cleared 35 minutes in each of the last three games. The series was tied, but falling 3-2 with a two-day turnaround before each game, the rest of the series would have doomed the Nuggets. Now they face that exhausted reality. Add in the Clippers' desperation down 3-2, and this series should be tied up and heading to Game 7."