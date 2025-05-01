Tigers vs Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers look to make it two wins in a row as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 1 of a four-game series. The Tigers are 19-12 and sit atop the American League Central Division. This marks the fourth game of a ten-game road trip for Detroit. They just dropped two of three to the Houston Astros, with pitching being below average throughout the series. However, the Tigers bounced back with a 7-4 win in the finale.

The Angels are 12-17 and in last place in the American League West. They just wrapped up a five-game road trip in which they went winless at 0-5. Two of those losses were blowouts, and the offense was held to one run or fewer in multiple games. Their only close contest was a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Angels +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Tigers -117

Angels +110

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

Total has gone OVER in 11 of Detroit's last 15 games when playing on the road against the LA Angels.

The LA Angels are 0-5 SU in their last five games.

Total has gone UNDER in six of the LA Angels' last eight games against Detroit.

Total has gone UNDER in five of the LA Angels' last seven games at home.

Tigers vs Angels Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day

Trei Cruz, SS - Out

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout, RF - Day-to-day

Yoan Moncada, 3B - 10-day IL

Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day IL

Tigers vs Angels Predictions and Picks

The Tigers are 6-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. Their offense ranks 11th in both runs scored and on-base percentage. On the pitching side, they boast the third-best ERA in the league. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In their last game, Detroit got early offense and contributions throughout the lineup. Javier Báez also hit his ninth career grand slam. It was a strong win to close the series, as the pitching staff found its rhythm again.

The Angels are 5-4 at home but just 2-8 in their last ten games. Their offense ranks second-to-last in batting average and dead last in on-base percentage. Pitching hasn't been much better, with rankings of 25th in ERA, WHIP, and opponents' batting average. Mike Trout leads the team in home runs and RBIs, but he left yesterday's game early with a sore knee. Los Angeles has lost five straight, and the offense has failed to score more than three runs in seven of their last ten games. Their pitching performances have fluctuated between solid and disastrous.