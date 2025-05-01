Tigers vs Angels Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Tigers look to make it two wins in a row as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 1 of a four-game series. The Tigers are 19-12 and sit atop the American League Central Division. This marks the fourth game of a ten-game road trip for Detroit. They just dropped two of three to the Houston Astros, with pitching being below average throughout the series. However, the Tigers bounced back with a 7-4 win in the finale.
The Angels are 12-17 and in last place in the American League West. They just wrapped up a five-game road trip in which they went winless at 0-5. Two of those losses were blowouts, and the offense was held to one run or fewer in multiple games. Their only close contest was a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+145)
- Angels +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Tigers -117
- Angels +110
Total
- OVER 8 (-115)
- UNDER 8 (-105)
*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends
- Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.
- Total has gone OVER in 11 of Detroit's last 15 games when playing on the road against the LA Angels.
- The LA Angels are 0-5 SU in their last five games.
- Total has gone UNDER in six of the LA Angels' last eight games against Detroit.
- Total has gone UNDER in five of the LA Angels' last seven games at home.
Tigers vs Angels Injury Reports
Detroit Tigers
- Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL
- Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL
- Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL
- Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL
- Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL
- Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day
- Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day
- Trei Cruz, SS - Out
Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout, RF - Day-to-day
- Yoan Moncada, 3B - 10-day IL
- Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day IL
Tigers vs Angels Predictions and Picks
The Tigers are 6-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. Their offense ranks 11th in both runs scored and on-base percentage. On the pitching side, they boast the third-best ERA in the league. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In their last game, Detroit got early offense and contributions throughout the lineup. Javier Báez also hit his ninth career grand slam. It was a strong win to close the series, as the pitching staff found its rhythm again.
The Angels are 5-4 at home but just 2-8 in their last ten games. Their offense ranks second-to-last in batting average and dead last in on-base percentage. Pitching hasn't been much better, with rankings of 25th in ERA, WHIP, and opponents' batting average. Mike Trout leads the team in home runs and RBIs, but he left yesterday's game early with a sore knee. Los Angeles has lost five straight, and the offense has failed to score more than three runs in seven of their last ten games. Their pitching performances have fluctuated between solid and disastrous.
Both teams are looking to clean some things up, but the Angels have shown no signs of turning things around during their five-game skid. Mize has allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts, which doesn't bode well for a struggling Angels offense. L.A. may get a decent outing from Kikuchi, but he likely won't receive much run support.