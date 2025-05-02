Podcasts

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers will continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The four-game series represents an important crossroads for both teams, as the Tigers are maintaining a tenuous divisional lead in the AL East while the Angels will attempt to exit the cellar of their own division, the AL West.

The Tigers have the privilege of deploying one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball tonight. Tarik Skubal has been consistently elite for the last three seasons and has continued that streak into 2025. In Skubal's last 24 innings, he has allowed a grand total of two runs. Now he gets to play an Angels offense that has been icy cold at the plate lately, earning some of the worst numbers in the MLB across nearly every offensive metric.  

Attempting to keep pace with Skubal is Los Angeles starter Jose Soriano. It is a bit of an unfair comparison, as Soriano is the owner of a 4.50 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP on the season. The righty got rocked by the Minnesota Twins last time out, giving up three runs in five innings of work while only striking out four opposing batters. The Tigers have consistently won behind the strength of their offense, making them a significantly more difficult opponent than their divisional foe.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (-105)
  • Angels +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

  • Tigers -160
  • Angels +158

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-102)
  • Under 7.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since then.

  • The Tigers are 15-7 ATS against American League opponents.
  • The Tigers are 7-8 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 9-6 in Detroit's road games.
  • The Angels are 5-4 ATS as the home team.
  • The Angels are 6-14 ATS against American League opponents.
  • The over is 12-9-1 when Los Angeles enters the game as an underdog.

Tigers vs Angels Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

  • Jake Rogers, C — Out.
  • Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.
  • Parker Meadows, OF — Out.
  • Wenceel Perez, OF — Out.
  • Beau Brieske, RP — Out.
  • John Brebbia, RP — Out.

Los Angeles Angels

  • Yoan Moncada, 3B — Out.
  • Mike Trout, RF — Out.
  • Ben Joyce, RP — Out.

Tigers vs Angels Predictions and Picks

Patty Reyes of Statsalt writes, "When looking at how these starting pitchers have pitched in the month of April, there is a massive gap as Tarik Skubal is 3-1 with a 1.52 ERA and a .223 batting average against in 29.2 innings (five starts) while Jose Soriano is 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in 27.0 innings (five starts). Even the bullpens show a massive difference throughout the course of the season as the Tigers are fourth in the sport with a 2.74 reliever ERA while the Angels are down at 29th with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Factor in the injury to Mike Trout, and he may not be in the lineup, so go with the Detroit Tigers to win this game here."

The Tigers should handle business in this game. Skubal will pitch another gem en route to a solid victory. Their moneyline and spread are both worth entertaining.

Detroit TigersLos Angeles Angels
Ezra BernsteinWriter
