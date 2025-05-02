Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Houston Rockets will head back on the road with a chance to even up their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Game 5 was Houston's best performance of the series, as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr moved his starters to the bench midway through the third quarter in the midst of what ended as a 15-point loss.

Defense wins championships, as the old adage says. The Rockets added more support to the old saying in Game 5, putting forth a truly elite defensive showing against a Golden State offense that had previously been hitting its stride. Forward Amen Thompson had five steals and three blocks, helping facilitate a defense that consistently bogged down any effort to generate efficient half-court offense from the Warriors. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry were held to a combined 21 points, a truly absurd statistic that will be nearly impossible to replicate in Game 6.

A big worry for Golden State was the fatigue that a long series entails. That concern was somewhat alleviated in Game 5, as Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green hardly played in the second half, essentially giving them a night of rest. Now, the Warriors return to their home floor with a chance to put away a Rockets team that shot abnormally well from the field in Game 5.

Spread

Rockets +5.5 (-109)

Warriors -5.5 (+101)

Moneyline

Rockets +200

Warriors -222

Totals

Over 204.5 (-118)

Under 205.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockets vs Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets are 23-18-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The Rockets are 27-25-1 ATS in games they play following a win.

The over is 13-8 in games in which Houston enters as a home underdog.

The Warriors are 21-12-2 ATS in games following a loss.

The Warriors are 14-19-1 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 18-16 when the Warriors are home favorites.

Rockets vs Warriors Injury Reports

Houston Rockets

No injuries of note.

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga, F — Out.

Rockets vs Warriors Predictions and Picks

Jason Logan of Covers writes, "Kerr's decision to bail on Game 5 gives his starters extra rest before their return home. It also gives those standouts plenty to prove. Golden State is a playoff-savvy team and knows it can't afford a Game 7 back in Houston. I like the Dubs to slam the door and win Game 6."