Tigers vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases on his home run during the top of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

After yesterday's series opener was postponed for rain, the Detroit Tigers (22–13) and Colorado Rockies (6–28) will try again to open their three-game set tonight at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers enter having won four of their last five games, including a 13–1 rout of the Angels on Sunday. Detroit's offense has been purring during the stretch, averaging more than eight runs per game. First baseman Spencer Torkelson leads the team with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs, while left fielder Kerry Carpenter boasts a .295 batting average and a .554 slugging percentage.

Detroit will send rookie right-hander Jackson Jobe (2–0, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. Jobe has been solid in his first few outings but has reached the sixth inning only once in four starts.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost three straight and own the worst record in the majors. They'll counter with rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2–3, 6.48 ERA), who gave up one run in 5.2 innings in his last time out.

The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:10 p.m. EST, with the second game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the first.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-120)

Rockies +1.5 (+101)

Moneyline

Tigers -181

Rockies +165

Total

Over 9.5 (-114)

Under 10 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers are 22-13 against the spread this year, going 10-9 on the road.

The Rockies are 12-22 against the spread and 7-8 at home this season.

The total has gone over in six of the Tigers' last seven games.

The total has gone under in seven of the Rockies' last nine games.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games and finished 5-1.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in all of their last 10 games and won two.

Tigers vs Rockies Injury Reports

Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL (knee).

John Brebbia, RP - 15-day IL (triceps).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow and hip).

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL (oblique).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (arm).

Rockies

Tyler Freeman, 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Austin Gomber, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day IL (wrist).

Ryan Feltner, SP - 15-day IL (back).

Victor Vodnik, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Kris Bryant, RF - 10-day IL (back).

Ezequiel Tovar, SS - 10-dayIL (hip).

Tigers vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"Detroit comes into this series as one of the top teams in the MLB so far this year, but they are just 9-10 on the road. Detroit just dominated the Angels in three of the four games in the series and they will start Jobe, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. Colorado has just six wins on the season .... I don't trust the Rockies at all, and I think Detroit will roll to another big win here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"The Tigers are the much better team in this game and will roll on Wednesday. Look for the Tigers to jump on the worst team in baseball, leading to the easy win. Take Detroit on Wednesday to do the work to get the win and cover on the road. Final Score Prediction, Detroit Tigers win and cover 7-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays