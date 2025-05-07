Podcasts

Tigers vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

After yesterday’s series opener was postponed for rain, the Detroit Tigers (22–13) and Colorado Rockies (6–28) will try again to open their three-game set tonight at Coors Field. First pitch…

Laura Bernheim
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases on his home run during the top of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases on his home run during the top of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

After yesterday's series opener was postponed for rain, the Detroit Tigers (22–13) and Colorado Rockies (6–28) will try again to open their three-game set tonight at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers enter having won four of their last five games, including a 13–1 rout of the Angels on Sunday. Detroit's offense has been purring during the stretch, averaging more than eight runs per game. First baseman Spencer Torkelson leads the team with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs, while left fielder Kerry Carpenter boasts a .295 batting average and a .554 slugging percentage.

Detroit will send rookie right-hander Jackson Jobe (2–0, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. Jobe has been solid in his first few outings but has reached the sixth inning only once in four starts.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost three straight and own the worst record in the majors. They'll counter with rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2–3, 6.48 ERA), who gave up one run in 5.2 innings in his last time out. 

The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:10 p.m. EST, with the second game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the first.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (-120)
  • Rockies +1.5 (+101)

Moneyline

  • Tigers -181
  • Rockies +165

Total

  • Over 9.5 (-114)
  • Under 10 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Tigers are 22-13 against the spread this year, going 10-9 on the road.
  • The Rockies are 12-22 against the spread and 7-8 at home this season.
  • The total has gone over in six of the Tigers' last seven games.
  • The total has gone under in seven of the Rockies' last nine games.
  • The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games and finished 5-1.
  • The Rockies have played as underdogs in all of their last 10 games and won two.

Tigers vs Rockies Injury Reports

Tigers

  • Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).
  • Manuel Margot, RF - 10-day IL (knee).
  • John Brebbia, RP - 15-day IL (triceps).
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow and hip).
  • Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL (oblique).
  • Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (arm).

Rockies

  • Tyler Freeman, 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).
  • Austin Gomber, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).
  • Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day IL (wrist).
  • Ryan Feltner, SP - 15-day IL (back).
  • Victor Vodnik, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Kris Bryant, RF - 10-day IL (back).
  • Ezequiel Tovar, SS - 10-dayIL (hip).

Tigers vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"Detroit comes into this series as one of the top teams in the MLB so far this year, but they are just 9-10 on the road. Detroit just dominated the Angels in three of the four games in the series and they will start Jobe, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. Colorado has just six wins on the season .... I don't trust the Rockies at all, and I think Detroit will roll to another big win here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"The Tigers are the much better team in this game and will roll on Wednesday. Look for the Tigers to jump on the worst team in baseball, leading to the easy win. Take Detroit on Wednesday to do the work to get the win and cover on the road. Final Score Prediction, Detroit Tigers win and cover 7-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"It will be interesting to see the battle between a couple of young and talented pitchers. Chase Dollander turned the corner last time out after surrendering 13 runs (10 earned) through his first two starts at Coors Field, while Jackson Jobe struggled a bit in Houston after a few excellent outings. Anyway, I will lean on the Tigers' offense to make a difference." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners

Colorado RockiesDetroit Tigers
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
MLBDetroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Trey Sweeney #27 of the Detroit Tigers congratulates Zach McKinstry #39 and Riley Greene #31 after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
MLBTigers vs Angels Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by third base coach Joey Cora #56 after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
MLBTigers vs Astros Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect